Power Rankings: Ravens Fall But Remain Consensus Top-10 Team

Nov 17, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

111721-Power-Rankings
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The offense huddles

After stumbling against the Miami Dolphins last Thursday, the Ravens tumbled in the power rankings this week as expected.

Baltimore (6-3) dropped in all six of the major power rankings, falling as many as four spots in NFL.com's and Bleacher Report's rankings.

On the bright side, the Ravens are still a consensus top 10 team. They're highest ranking is No. 8, by Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports.

Table inside Article
Source Rankings Last Week's Ranking Comments
NFL.com No. 10 No. 6 “[Dolphins Head Coach] Brian Flores sent waves of blitzes at [Lamar] Jackson, overwhelming the pass protection and repeatedly putting the fourth-year pro in impossible situations. Much will be made about the Dolphins creating a playbook for how to attack Baltimore — it's on John Harbaugh and Co. to counterpunch after a humbling loss.” — Dan Hanzus
Bleacher Report No. 9 No. 5 “Good luck figuring out the AFC this season — especially the AFC North. Just when it appeared that the Baltimore Ravens had established themselves as the best team in the division and maybe the conference, they laid a big fat egg in Miami against the Dolphins.” — NFL staff
ESPN No. 9 No. 6 NA
Sports Illustrated No. 8 No. 6 “The Ravens didn’t just look like a road team on Thursday Night Football, they looked like a road team on Thursday Night Football that had just played 98 snaps in an overtime win 4 days earlier. But even if the circumstances of this game were an outlier, the fact that Miami’s relentless blitzing stymied the Ravens’ offense means they’ll have to find ways to counteract the approach that future opponents will try to mimic.” — Jenny Vrentas
CBS Sports No. 8 No. 5 “The Miami game was a disaster all the way around. They didn't seem prepared for the Miami game plan. That's not a good look.” — Pete Prisco
USA Today No. 9 No. 7 “Prior to their 22-10 upset loss at Miami on Thursday, they'd never scored fewer than 14 points in QB Lamar Jackson's first 45 starts — nine games better than the next-best quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) at the start of his career.” — Nate Davis

