Power Rankings: Ravens Fall But Remain Consensus Top-10 Team

NFL.com No. 10 No. 6 “[Dolphins Head Coach] Brian Flores sent waves of blitzes at [Lamar] Jackson, overwhelming the pass protection and repeatedly putting the fourth-year pro in impossible situations. Much will be made about the Dolphins creating a playbook for how to attack Baltimore — it's on John Harbaugh and Co. to counterpunch after a humbling loss.” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 9 No. 5 “Good luck figuring out the AFC this season — especially the AFC North. Just when it appeared that the Baltimore Ravens had established themselves as the best team in the division and maybe the conference, they laid a big fat egg in Miami against the Dolphins.” — NFL staff

ESPN No. 9 No. 6 NA

Sports Illustrated No. 8 No. 6 “The Ravens didn’t just look like a road team on Thursday Night Football, they looked like a road team on Thursday Night Football that had just played 98 snaps in an overtime win 4 days earlier. But even if the circumstances of this game were an outlier, the fact that Miami’s relentless blitzing stymied the Ravens’ offense means they’ll have to find ways to counteract the approach that future opponents will try to mimic.” — Jenny Vrentas

CBS Sports No. 8 No. 5 “The Miami game was a disaster all the way around. They didn't seem prepared for the Miami game plan. That's not a good look.” — Pete Prisco