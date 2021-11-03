Power Rankings: Ravens Inch Up After Bye

The Ravens regained first place in the AFC North and moved up slightly in the majority of the major power rankings without taking the field in Week 8.

Baltimore (5-2) rose either one or two spots in four of the six rankings. The Ravens are ranked as high as No. 7 and as low as No. 9.

Despite coming off a 24-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — their most lopsided defeat since Week 3 of the 2017 season — the battle-tested Ravens are getting healthier as they enter the second half of the season.

"I still have a lot of faith in this team for the long-term, both the players and the coaching staff," Sports Illustrated's Mitch Goldich wrote. "It may not be perfect, it may not be pretty, but they've been around the block. I trust them more than some of the upstart teams trying to carve out space in the AFC's upper tier for the first time."

NFL.com No. 7 No. 8 “The Ravens hit their Week 8 bye as a quality team that has succeeded despite being ravaged by injuries. Their ability to keep their head above water goes back directly to their best and most important player. Lamar Jackson has been excellent through seven games — you could make the case he's a better quarterback now than he was during his brilliant MVP season of 2019.” — Dan Hanzus
Bleacher Report No. 8 No. 10 “The schedule at least affords the Ravens a bit of a break coming out of the bye. Baltimore won't face another team that entered Week 8 with a winning record until hosting the rival Browns in Week 12. But that game is followed by two more in-division: at Pittsburgh and then another tilt in Cleveland." — NFL staff
ESPN No. 7 No. 8 “Lamar Jackson can produce big plays, but he can't stop them. In Baltimore's two losses, the Ravens' pass defense has allowed 15 completions over 20 yards. It's not because receivers are getting behind the defense. It's the inability of Baltimore to get receivers on the ground. The Ravens' poor tackling has led to 1,200 yards allowed after the catch — worst in the NFL.” — Jamison Hensley
Sports Illustrated No. 7 No. 6 “The last time we saw the Ravens, they were getting waxed by the Bengals. But I still have a lot of faith in this team for the long-term, both the players and the coaching staff. It may not be perfect, it may not be pretty, but they’ve been around the block. I trust them more than some of the upstart teams trying to carve out space in the AFC’s upper tier for the first time.” — Mitch Goldich
CBS Sports No. 9 No. 9 “They come off their bye with a tough home game against the Vikings. The offense was just OK the two games before the bye, so they need to get it going.” — Pete Prisco
USA Today No. 7 No. 9 “LB Malik Harrison's situation notwithstanding, pretty good bye week for Baltimore, which reclaimed first place in the AFC North.” — Nate Davis

