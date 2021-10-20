Power Rankings: Ravens on the Rise After Routing Chargers

"It's better to be lucky than good" is a cliche that some may have felt applied to the 2021 Ravens, who entered this past Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers with the perception that they might not be as good as their record suggested.

After thumping the Chargers, however, the narrative has changed. The consensus is that the Ravens are good. Real good. Perhaps even best-in-the-AFC good.

The Ravens (5-1) moved up at least two spots in all six of the major power rankings. They're ranked as high as No. 4 and no lower than No. 6.

"The Ravens looked like the team to beat in the AFC with a 28-point rout of the Chargers," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote.