Power Rankings: Ravens Slide After Falling to Browns

After losing consecutive games for the first time this season, the arrow is pointing down for the Ravens in all the major power rankings.

Baltimore (8-5), which was ranked as high as No. 4 by some outlets two weeks ago, dropped all the way to No. 16 in NFL.com's rankings and is in the teens in two other sets of rankings.

The Ravens have weathered adversity all season, but with Lamar Jackson hobbled with an ankle injury and a brutal schedule looming, the forecast for their playoff hopes is cloudy.

"No team in the NFL has more reason to panic than the Baltimore Ravens," Bleacher Report wrote. "It's not because they lost in Cleveland Sunday. Losses happen, and even with the setback, the Ravens remain atop the AFC North. But in the defeat, the Ravens lost star quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury."

The Ravens, who are hopeful that Jackson will play in Sunday's home game against the Green Packers (10-3), are ranked as high as No. 10 (ESPN, Sports Illustrated).