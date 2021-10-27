Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble After Falling to Bengals

Oct 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Kevin Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

After suffering a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home, the Ravens had nowhere to go but down in the power rankings.

Baltimore fell multiple spots in all six of the major power rankings. Bleacher Report dropped the Ravens the furthest, from No. 5 to No. 10. The Ravens' highest ranking is No. 6, by Sports Illustrated.

"Once Baltimore finds their footing on the health front, they will be dangerous," SI's Conor Orr wrote.

Table inside Article
Source Ranking Last Week's Ranking Comments
NFL.com No. 8 No. 5 “The Ravens were badly outscored and outgained by the Bengals — Cincinnati was the more physical team, as well. The off week began with a wake-up call. Or was it a warning siren?” — Dan Hanzus
Bleacher Report No. 10 No. 5 “If I'm the Ravens, I'm using the bye week to get the Colts on the phone and swing a deal for Marlon Mack. The only player on Baltimore's roster who can run the ball worth a darn is Lamar Jackson. And if Baltimore can't remedy that situation, it'll be the team's undoing." — Gary Davenport
ESPN No. 8 No. 6 “The Ravens rank No. 24 in defense and are on pace to allow the most yards in franchise history. … Baltimore became the third team in NFL history to allow three 400-yard passers in its first seven games. The Ravens are looking to regroup during their bye.” — Jamison Hensley
Sports Illustrated No. 6 No. 4 “I’m going to avoid the shoe being hurled at me by Bengals fans, but I would take the Ravens again head-to-head. Lamar Jackson, all things considered, is mounting an MVP-worthy season full of herculean performances. … Once Baltimore finds their footing on the health front, they will be dangerous.” — Conor Orr
CBS Sports No. 9 No. 6 “So much for the idea they would run away with the division. They were manhandled by the Bengals, which is not a good look.” — Pete Prisco
USA Today No. 9 No. 5 “Bye would be a good time to reset a defense that's permitted at least 33 points and at least 490 yards three times. No such tinkering required for QB Lamar Jackson, who's besting his career average through the air by more than 100 yards per game.” — Nate Davis

