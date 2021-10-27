Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble After Falling to Bengals

NFL.com No. 8 No. 5 “The Ravens were badly outscored and outgained by the Bengals — Cincinnati was the more physical team, as well. The off week began with a wake-up call. Or was it a warning siren?” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 10 No. 5 “If I'm the Ravens, I'm using the bye week to get the Colts on the phone and swing a deal for Marlon Mack. The only player on Baltimore's roster who can run the ball worth a darn is Lamar Jackson. And if Baltimore can't remedy that situation, it'll be the team's undoing." — Gary Davenport

ESPN No. 8 No. 6 “The Ravens rank No. 24 in defense and are on pace to allow the most yards in franchise history. … Baltimore became the third team in NFL history to allow three 400-yard passers in its first seven games. The Ravens are looking to regroup during their bye.” — Jamison Hensley

Sports Illustrated No. 6 No. 4 “I’m going to avoid the shoe being hurled at me by Bengals fans, but I would take the Ravens again head-to-head. Lamar Jackson, all things considered, is mounting an MVP-worthy season full of herculean performances. … Once Baltimore finds their footing on the health front, they will be dangerous.” — Conor Orr

CBS Sports No. 9 No. 6 “So much for the idea they would run away with the division. They were manhandled by the Bengals, which is not a good look.” — Pete Prisco