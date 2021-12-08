Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble After Stumble in Pittsburgh

An upset loss to their arch rival, combined with an offensive malaise and yet another season-ending injury to a key player, caused the Ravens to tumble in the power rankings this week.

The Ravens (8-4) are now outside the top 10 in three of the six major power rankings, falling as low as No. 13 (USA Today). They dropped as many as five spots, going from No. 4 to No. 9 in Sports Illustrated's rankings.

"There's little evidence from the past six weeks to indicate that Baltimore deserves a higher slot, even in the what-to-make-of-it AFC," Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop wrote. "One dominant performance would change that quickly, but for now — RIP Twitter mentions — in this week's rankings, the Ravens endure the steepest fall."

Baltimore's best ranking is No. 6 (down from No. 4 last week), by ESPN.

Coming off a gut-wrenching defeat in Pittsburgh, the Ravens are still in first place in the AFC North, but the offense has averaged just 15.3 points over the past four games, and the loss of Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral muscle) was a major blow to an already injury-riddled defense.