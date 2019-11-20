Powerful Offensive Line Helping Drive Ravens' High-Octane Attack 

Yanda expects facing Donald to bring out the best in Baltimore's offensive line.

"Most guys in this league are competitors, and I'm definitely a very competitive guy," Yanda said. "I'm excited for the challenge. Obviously, we all understand who he is as a player and I definitely respect him. But I'm going to do my best, put my best foot forward."

The Ravens showed faith in their offense line during the offseason. They didn't sign an offensive lineman during free agency. They didn't draft one until the fourth round when they selected Ben Powers, who has been inactive all season as a rookie.

Bozeman was unproven as a starter when he won the left guard competition in training camp. But the Ravens anticipated that the unit would gel under the guidance of veteran Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Allessandris.

"He's a great football coach," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It starts with Joe. Joe is old school. He teaches techniques the way that they've been taught for a long time, proven stuff, and he does it the right way. And we have a bunch of guys that love to work, very talented guys, very physical guys. The last part is continuity. Those guys have all stayed together. They've all been out there practicing, and that's how you improve."

On many occasions, the Ravens' offensive line has shown not only its talent, but its versatility in Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's unique attack. The O-line has excelled in many key moments, such as:

The First Play of the Season

The offensive line set the tone for the year on the very first play from scrimmage, providing a gaping hole for Ingram on a 49-yard run that in kicked off a 59-10 rout of the Miami Dolphins.