Practice Highlights 8/13: Timmy Jernigan Showing Explosion

Later during running drills, Jernigan tossed undrafted rookie tackle Parker Graham to the ground. Then he burst past rookie guard John Urschel for what would have been a tackle for loss.

"Quick, explosive, everything we saw on film, good draft pick. I really like him," Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said.

"Very active. I talked to the San Francisco coaches and they commented on a couple of our guys, young guys, and he was one of them. It's always good when you get somebody on the opposing team tell you they think a guy's a pretty good player."

Jernigan missed a few days of practice after dealing with back spasms, but picked up right where he left off before the injury. He didn't record any stats in the first preseason game against San Francisco, but may get more chances in Dallas on Saturday.

"I feel like I'm very disruptive," Jernigan said. "But the biggest thing is to continue to be disruptive throughout the scheme, not just making up something. Just make sure you're able to do it in the scheme and not put the entire defense in a bad position."

Here are some other notes from practice: