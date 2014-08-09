Practice Highlights 8/9: Ravens vs. 49ers





As Head Coach John Harbaugh said before Saturday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, they were in "uncharted water."

Teams around the NFL have been practicing against each other in training camp for years. But this is the first time anyone's ever done it following a preseason game.

The first day went off without a hitch. The two teams practiced hard and physical, but perhaps most importantly, they were respectful.

"We just told our teams – we both said the same thing, essentially – 'We're here to get better,'" John Harbaugh said.

"Three days from now we want to be a better football team, and we can't think of a better team to accomplish that feat than with the San Francisco 49ers."

When two San Francisco offensive linemen blocked Ravens undrafted rookie defensive tackle A.J. Pataiali'I to the ground, both 49ers helped lift him off the ground. A couple of Ravens blockers later did the same for a 49er.