Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens' Rookie Class

For the players, rookie minicamp is about learning on the fly – or "drinking from the firehose," as coaches like to put it.

For the rest of us, it's about getting first impressions. Here's what stood out to me:

1. I see why there was buzz about Rashod Bateman measuring in at just a tick over 6-foot and 190 pounds at his Pro Day. He seems bigger than his size. Bateman is a well-proportioned wide receiver with a good combination of size and speed. He didn't have any trouble getting off press coverage and glides through his routes.