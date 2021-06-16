Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 at Minicamp

6. It was an active day for Josh Oliver, 6-foot-5 tight end and former third-round pick the Ravens got in a trade with Jacksonville in March. Oliver hauled in a lot of passes but did have one bounce off his mitts. The battle for the third tight end spot remains one of the best heading into training camp.

7. While the quarterbacks struggled with interceptions on Tuesday, they kept the ball mostly out of the defense's hands Wednesday. Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley both had some nice throws. McSorley had a nice long throw to undrafted wide receiver Binjimen Victor and Huntley connected with Miles Boykin for one of the top catches of the day when Boykin created separation at the last second and made a diving grab. Boykin also had a pretty back-shoulder catch later in practice.

8. There were still too many false starts for the offense. They have some new pieces up front and a new center in Bradley Bozeman, whose snaps are also under a microscope, and that will be something they stress cleaning up in training camp.

9. The first- and second-year cornerbacks shined on Tuesday. On Wednesday, veteran (he's only 26 years old) cornerback Davontae Harris made an excellent breakup on a deep pass for Tylan Wallace. Wallace excels at making contested catches, but Harris closed on it quickly and was strong to the ball. Harris was re-signed in early February and can be a key part of the Ravens' cornerback depth.