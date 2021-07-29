Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 of Camp

3. Brandon Williams reminded everybody of his unreal athleticism at the beginning of practice by walking on his hands and doing cartwheels. He later showed it some more by knocking down a pass during 11-on-11 drills. Calais Campbell got a PBU as well, but he's a lot taller so Williams gets extra credit.

4. Wednesday was an air-raid practice featuring a bunch of long completions for touchdowns. Even with Marquise Brown heading in early for precautionary muscle reasons, the Ravens didn't stop heaving it. Huntley made the best throw of camp so far with an absolute dime on a heave deep down the right sideline. It looked like Anthony Levine Sr. was going to have a play on it ranging from center field, but the ball dropped into the perfect spot for Jaylon Moore to make an extended touchdown catch. It was the best throw of camp so far.

5. New defensive end Chris Smith stands out from the defensive line group because at 6-foot-1, 266 pounds, he's a different body type than the rest of the guys. If he can prove himself as a pass rusher, and he certainly has some polish in that regard as a veteran, he could find a role.

6. Cornerback Chris Westry, who the Ravens signed to a Reserve/Future contract in January after he spent last year mostly on the Cowboys' practice squad, notched an interception on a deep pass during 7-on-7s and had a nice pass breakup when driving on a sideline route later in practice. He has major length at 6-foot-4, 197 pounds.

7. Second-year undrafted safety Nigel Warrior, who spent last year on the Ravens' practice squad, had a couple strong pass breakups, including one where he ripped the ball out of the hands of tight end Josh Oliver. Warrior also broke up a short throw to Sammy Watkins. On the next play, however, Watkins went deep and Huntley dropped in another precise pass for a long gain.

8. Patrick Ricard nearly made a long toe-tapping catch down the sideline that would have been perhaps the best catch of his practice career but he bobbled it out of bounds. Still, big man showed some skills.

9. Speaking of close calls, Marlon Humphrey nearly had the defense's first interception of 11-on-11 work but he dropped it after making a sharp break on an outside pass intended for J.K. Dobbins.