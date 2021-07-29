Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 of Camp

The Ravens got a break in temperature for their second training camp practice, but the action on the field was just as hot.
Despite another day without star Lamar Jackson (COVID-19 list), the Ravens offense made some highlight-reel plays and some defenders stood out, particularly in the trenches, as well.
Here are 10 observations from Thursday's practice:
1. Second-year wide receiver James Proche II had the play of the day with a diving touchdown catch during 11-on-11 drills. Tyler Huntley threw a dart down the middle that Proche fully extended for. Proche also later made a pretty spinning touchdown grab with a defender draped all over him. The competition for a sixth wide receiver spot is tight and Proche would be well-served to win the punt returner job to solidify his roster spot. But if he keeps making plays like that on offense, it would be hard to part ways with Proche regardless. After practice, John Harbaugh applauded Proche's work ethic.
2. Rookie pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes had good days. Oweh was particularly notable on one play going against left tackle Andre Smith. Oweh exploded to the outside off the snap, then "got skinny" to break back inside and shoot the gap between Smith and Ben Powers for what would have probably been a sack. It's good to see the rookie first-round pick making quick strides considering Baltimore has not added a veteran pass rusher.
3. Brandon Williams reminded everybody of his unreal athleticism at the beginning of practice by walking on his hands and doing cartwheels. He later showed it some more by knocking down a pass during 11-on-11 drills. Calais Campbell got a PBU as well, but he's a lot taller so Williams gets extra credit.
4. Wednesday was an air-raid practice featuring a bunch of long completions for touchdowns. Even with Marquise Brown heading in early for precautionary muscle reasons, the Ravens didn't stop heaving it. Huntley made the best throw of camp so far with an absolute dime on a heave deep down the right sideline. It looked like Anthony Levine Sr. was going to have a play on it ranging from center field, but the ball dropped into the perfect spot for Jaylon Moore to make an extended touchdown catch. It was the best throw of camp so far.
5. New defensive end Chris Smith stands out from the defensive line group because at 6-foot-1, 266 pounds, he's a different body type than the rest of the guys. If he can prove himself as a pass rusher, and he certainly has some polish in that regard as a veteran, he could find a role.
6. Cornerback Chris Westry, who the Ravens signed to a Reserve/Future contract in January after he spent last year mostly on the Cowboys' practice squad, notched an interception on a deep pass during 7-on-7s and had a nice pass breakup when driving on a sideline route later in practice. He has major length at 6-foot-4, 197 pounds.
7. Second-year undrafted safety Nigel Warrior, who spent last year on the Ravens' practice squad, had a couple strong pass breakups, including one where he ripped the ball out of the hands of tight end Josh Oliver. Warrior also broke up a short throw to Sammy Watkins. On the next play, however, Watkins went deep and Huntley dropped in another precise pass for a long gain.
8. Patrick Ricard nearly made a long toe-tapping catch down the sideline that would have been perhaps the best catch of his practice career but he bobbled it out of bounds. Still, big man showed some skills.
9. Speaking of close calls, Marlon Humphrey nearly had the defense's first interception of 11-on-11 work but he dropped it after making a sharp break on an outside pass intended for J.K. Dobbins.
10. Not to be outdone by Proche, rookie fifth-round wide receiver Tylan Wallace had a long leaping catch down the right sideline in which he extended to tip the ball, then caught it as he fell to the ground. The Ravens' wide receiver depth was on full display.