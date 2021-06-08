Practice Report: 10 Observations From Final OTA

Jun 08, 2021 at 04:37 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

060821-10-Obs
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens took the field for their final open practice of OTAs on Tuesday, prior to next week's mandatory minicamp practices.

Here are 10 observations from the final OTA practice:

1. Mark Andrews was dominant in red-zone drills, getting open and catching passes regardless of the defender. He walked off the practice field a little early, but later said he was fine after temporarily cramping up. Already a skilled route runner, Andrews seems intent on taking his game to another level during a contract year, and he appears to be in mid-season form in June.

2. James Proche II made perhaps the best catch of Tuesday's session during route-running drills, a one-handed snag of a pass that was thrown behind him. The competition among the wide receivers has brought out some good stuff. Proche, Devin Duvernay and rookie Tylan Wallace are three receivers have put together some good OTA practices.

3. The humidity didn't do anything to sap the energy of Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris. His coaching has played a part in helping Ronnie Stanley and former Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. develop into All-Pros. This year, D'Alessandris is locked in on trying to get the most out of Baltimore's many young O- linemen like third-round rookie Ben Cleveland, who is competing for the starting job at left guard.

4. It's obvious from his physique that veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith has been working hard this offseason. Younger cornerbacks took most of the practice reps, but it's always good for the Ravens to see Smith looking fit and healthy. Despite Baltimore's cornerback depth, Smith's experience and versatility are still important to the secondary.

5. Rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh made a nice breakup in pass coverage, running stride for stride with running back Ty'Son Williams before batting down a pass. Oweh oozes with athleticism, and the Ravens hope he'll develop into a force as a pass rusher and run defender. But if Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale ever drops Oweh into coverage, he has the speed to stay with many running backs.

6. Lamar Jackson had a crisp day throwing the ball, and watching him whistle passes to Andrews was another reminder of the sixth-sense chemistry that exists between them. However, Jackson had an accurate day throwing regardless of his intended target, and this was probably the offense's best day during the three OTA practices that have been open to the media.

7. Defensive tackle Justin Ellis and rookie linebacker Daelin Hayes combined to create a nice turnover when Ellis tipped a pass and Hayes came up with the interception. Hayes has gotten a lot of OTA reps that will hopefully help him at next week's mandatory OTAs and during training camp.

8. J.K. Dobbins made a leaping end zone catch near the end of practice that was a strong punctuation to his day. Getting Dobbins more involved in the passing game is another way Baltimore can create opportunities for Dobbins to use his elusiveness to make plays in space.

9. Marquise Brown and first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman did not practice, and afterward Head Coach John Harbaugh said both were dealing with some muscle tightness. Veterans who did not participate in the voluntary practice included defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams, cornerback Marcus Peters and injured players Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Patrick Ricard (hip) and Tavon Young (knee).

10. Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen was around the football a lot, which is par for the course. Queen is another young player taking advantage of offseason reps with his teammates that he didn't get last year to due the pandemic.

