Practice Report: 10 Observations From Final OTA

5. Rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh made a nice breakup in pass coverage, running stride for stride with running back Ty'Son Williams before batting down a pass. Oweh oozes with athleticism, and the Ravens hope he'll develop into a force as a pass rusher and run defender. But if Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale ever drops Oweh into coverage, he has the speed to stay with many running backs.

6. Lamar Jackson had a crisp day throwing the ball, and watching him whistle passes to Andrews was another reminder of the sixth-sense chemistry that exists between them. However, Jackson had an accurate day throwing regardless of his intended target, and this was probably the offense's best day during the three OTA practices that have been open to the media.

7. Defensive tackle Justin Ellis and rookie linebacker Daelin Hayes combined to create a nice turnover when Ellis tipped a pass and Hayes came up with the interception. Hayes has gotten a lot of OTA reps that will hopefully help him at next week's mandatory OTAs and during training camp.