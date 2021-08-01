Practice Report: 10 Observations From Stadium Practice

4. Second-year defensive tackle Justin Madubuike barged into the backfield to stymie a running play, continuing to make his presence felt. Veterans Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe lead the defensive line, but Madubuike is a young lion who looks ready to emerge.

5. It's been since camp began, but McSorley and Tyler Huntley threw the ball well again Saturday night. As young quarterbacks, McSorley and Huntley play with plenty of poise, which is another reason the Ravens haven't felt pressed to sign a more veteran quarterback to backup Lamar Jackson.

6. Speaking of quarterbacks, Kenji Bahar drew loud cheers from the crowd when he gained positive yards on a scramble. Practicing at the stadium had to be a thrill for the former Calvert Hall star, who surely had friends and family watching in the stands.

7. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison had a nice interception against Huntley during seven-on-seven drills. The second-year linebacker has been working on his pass coverage and it seems to be paying dividends.

8. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Jimmy Smith were among those not practicing. Smith had practice Friday, while Brown missed his second straight practice after leaving early on Thursday. Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe returned to practice after taking Friday off.