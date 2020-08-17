Practice Report 8/17: Patrick Queen's Speed Jumps Out on First Play

Aug 17, 2020
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081720-Practice-Report
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Patrick Queen

Usually, rookies take the field about a week after they're drafted. This year, reporters got their first look at first-round pick Patrick Queen in mid-August.

In the Ravens' first padded practice of training camp, Queen immediately showed some of the quickness that coaches and scouts raved about from his college tape.

In the first full-team drill, Queen darted through a gap in the line and surged into the defensive backfield to make the first tackle of padded camp. It's clear the rookie from LSU will add another dynamic to the middle of Baltimore's defense.

Queen is in line to become a Week 1 starter. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale has said it's understandable that Queen will make some mistakes, but that he just wants to see the rookie make them at 100 mph. It's clear Queen will have no problem with that assignment.

Here are other notes from practice:

  • Lamar Jackson talked about improving on everything this offseason, but the MVP harped on his desire to make more big plays in the passing game. He showed some of that, including a good connection with top wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in the first padded practice. Jackson's best pass was a 15-yard laser down the middle of the field that Brown caught in traffic between safeties Anthony Levine Sr. and DeShon Elliott. The MVP also hit Brown with a deep ball behind Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters in seven-on-seven drills.
  • Jackson also connected with veteran Willie Snead IV on a deep pass in which Snead made a great leaping catch in traffic. It's clear that Jackson wants to take more shots this year.
  • D.J. Fluker is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-5, 342 pounds. He even makes other offensive linemen look small. The right guard competition will play out throughout training camp, but Fluker got reps with the first team on Monday. Expect Ben Powers and rookies Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson to also get their chances.
  • Second-round running back J.K. Dobbins has lightning-fast feet. Everything he does seems to be at full speed, and he looks dangerous with the ball in his hands. Like the former No. 27, Ray Rice, Dobbins could be used in a variety of ways.
  • Considering it's the first time seeing the players on the field, there are several physiques that jump out. Earl Thomas III and Jimmy Smith both looked leaner than last season. Brown looks just as "big" in person as he does on social media. Overall, the players look to be in great shape despite the strange offseason away from the Under Armour Performance Center.
  • Even though Thomas is leaner, don't expect his physicality to drop off. He popped tight end Mark Andrews on a keeper run by Lamar Jackson as the veteran safety came crashing down.
  • Center Matt Skura was eased into work in his first practice back from a major knee injury. In other injury news, cornerback Iman Marshall (knee), wide receiver Chris Moore (broken finger), defensive tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson did not practice.

