Practice Report 8/19: Leaner Jimmy Smith Shows His Speed on Big Hit

If Super Bowl XLVII taught us anything, it's that you can always count on Jimmy Smith on the goal line.

Smith made the defensive play of the day Wednesday when he drilled tight end Nick Boyle just short of the goal line in a "live" drill near the end of practice.

Boyle caught the pass at the 1-yard line and looked ready to cruise into the end zone, but Smith was coming fast, scraping across the line of scrimmage. His hit set off a raucous defensive celebration and punctuated a good day for the unit overall.

"Hats off to Jimmy, he had a good play," Boyle said. "I let my guard down a little bit when I caught that, I thought I was wide open. I have to have a better sense of urgency there – pluck it, tuck it and get in the end zone. I guess he was hauling."

It surprised Boyle that Smith closed so fast, but that could be the new normal for the veteran cornerback. Head Coach John Harbaugh revealed after practice that Smith dropped 10-12 pounds this offseason while keeping his muscle.