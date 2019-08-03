Practice Report 8/3: Lamar Jackson Has Sharp Saturday to Complete Strong Week

Lamar Jackson planted his feet and delivered a tight spiral that Willie Snead IV caught without breaking stride.

That was just one moment during Saturday's practice, but it continued a theme that has been building since the beginning of training camp. Jackson is throwing with more accuracy and decisiveness than he was last season, or even this spring. His teammates have noticed, making them excited about the possibilities for the Ravens' offense.

"I think first and foremost, Lamar has done a really good job," tight end Nick Boyle said. "I think he's throwing tremendous balls out there, compared to what it was in the spring. You can see his improvement. You can see the timing of the receivers and the tight ends and the whole offense kind of meshing. I was talking to one of the coaches – it's only been a week here so far in training camp. I think we got better really fast. It's very encouraging."

Jackson wasn't the only quarterback who threw well Saturday. Backup Joe Callahan, who was signed earlier in the week as a free agent, delivered two perfect passes for long completions to De'Lance Turner and Jaleel Scott respectively. The Ravens got quality reps whether Jackson, Callahan, or Trace McSorley was throwing the football. Head Coach John Harbaugh said the offense had a quality day of execution, heading into next week's joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and Tuesday. The Ravens have an off day Sunday.