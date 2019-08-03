Practice Report 8/3: Lamar Jackson Has Sharp Saturday to Complete Strong Week

Aug 03, 2019 at 06:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080319_Jackson

Lamar Jackson planted his feet and delivered a tight spiral that Willie Snead IV caught without breaking stride.

That was just one moment during Saturday's practice, but it continued a theme that has been building since the beginning of training camp. Jackson is throwing with more accuracy and decisiveness than he was last season, or even this spring. His teammates have noticed, making them excited about the possibilities for the Ravens' offense.

"I think first and foremost, Lamar has done a really good job," tight end Nick Boyle said. "I think he's throwing tremendous balls out there, compared to what it was in the spring. You can see his improvement. You can see the timing of the receivers and the tight ends and the whole offense kind of meshing. I was talking to one of the coaches – it's only been a week here so far in training camp. I think we got better really fast. It's very encouraging."

Jackson wasn't the only quarterback who threw well Saturday. Backup Joe Callahan, who was signed earlier in the week as a free agent, delivered two perfect passes for long completions to De'Lance Turner and Jaleel Scott respectively. The Ravens got quality reps whether Jackson, Callahan, or Trace McSorley was throwing the football. Head Coach John Harbaugh said the offense had a quality day of execution, heading into next week's joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and Tuesday. The Ravens have an off day Sunday.

  • "I'm really pleased with the passing game," Harbaugh said. "The offense is always a little bit behind the defense. You can never predict where it's going to go, but it's been really good. You guys have seen it in practice. I don't need to stand up here and tell you what's been going on. It's been crisp and sharp. Our defense just says, 'Hey, it's a lot of stuff to defend.' We have a lot of guys out there making plays. As a coach, it makes me happy. I'm excited about it.".

In other developments during a non-padded Saturday practice:

  • Tight end Hayden Hurst was very active, getting open for several intermediate passes and making a point to jog downfield after every pass he caught. Hurst's added bulk could make him tougher to bring down after the catch this season.
  • Running back Gus Edwards made an athletic one-hand catch, continuing to show his improvement as a pass-catcher. After catching just two passes last season, Edwards has obviously worked on that part of his game.
  • Second-year safety DeShon Elliott intercepted a pass that was tipped by the intended receiver, then made a nice return. After missing his rookie season with a fractured forearm, Elliott has come back strong and looks ready to take plenty of preseason reps.
  • Patrick "Peanut" Onwuasor looked solid in pass defense, continuing his seamless transition from weakside linebacker to middle linebacker.
  • It was Military Appreciation Day at practice, and Harbaugh invited all military in attendance and their families onto the field for pictures and autographs with the team following practice.

"There is no better group to be with than military families," Harbaugh said. "What they do for us, I think it goes without saying what the men and women who serve do, and what they sacrifice. But what about their families, too? That's worth bearing in mind. It just means so much to us, and it's an honor to have them out here."

  • Not practicing Saturday were safety Earl Thomas III, running back Mark Ingram II, defensive back Anthony Levine, right guard Marshal Yanda, and offensive linemen Alex Lewis and Randin Crecelius. Yanda missed his second straight practice, but Harbaugh said the veteran Pro Bowl guard had a foot issue that was not serious.

Ravens Welcome Military Members to Practice

Check out Saturday's training camp practice action in front of troops and their family.

TE Mark Andrews
1 / 21

TE Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
QB Lamar Jackson
2 / 21

QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
RB Justice Hill
3 / 21

RB Justice Hill

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
RB Kenneth Dixon
4 / 21

RB Kenneth Dixon

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
WR Jaleel Scott
5 / 21

WR Jaleel Scott

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
WR Marquise Brown
6 / 21

WR Marquise Brown

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
CB Anthony Averett
7 / 21

CB Anthony Averett

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
S DeShon Elliott
8 / 21

S DeShon Elliott

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
G/T James Hurst
9 / 21

G/T James Hurst

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
QB Lamar Jackson
10 / 21

QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
RB Kenneth Dixon
11 / 21

RB Kenneth Dixon

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
LB Shane Ray
12 / 21

LB Shane Ray

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
RB Justice Hill
13 / 21

RB Justice Hill

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
QB Lamar Jackson
14 / 21

QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
Head Coach John Harbaugh
15 / 21

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson, QB Coach James Urban
16 / 21

Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson, QB Coach James Urban

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
RB Gus Edwards
17 / 21

RB Gus Edwards

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
QB Lamar Jackson
18 / 21

QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
OLB Matt Judon
19 / 21

OLB Matt Judon

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
K Justin Tucker
20 / 21

K Justin Tucker

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
DT Michael Pierce
21 / 21

DT Michael Pierce

Baltimore Ravens/Phil Hoffmann/2019
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Strikes Quickly to Cap M&T Bank Stadium Scrimmage 

It took time for Lamar Jackson to get rolling Saturday, but he struck quickly to end practice at M&T Bank Stadium on a positive note.
news

Practice Report: Chuck Clark Is Everywhere During Impressive Day

Whenever a quarterback threw in Chuck Clark's direction Thursday, he seemed one step ahead of everyone else.
news

Practice Report: Highly Competitive Day in Pads

The Ravens returned to pads Tuesday, the intensity was high, and several players had strong showings including James Proche II and Tavon Young.
news

Practice Report: Marquise Brown Keeps Scoring Long Touchdowns 

Tavon Young has a strong practice, as does backup tight end Charles Scarff.
news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Puts on a Show at M&T Bank Stadium

The rookie running back showed moves running the ball and made a spectacular touchdown catch. Safety DeShon Elliott was a magnet for the football. Cornerback Anthony Averett had his best practice of camp.
news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Gets Day Off to Rest Arm

Rookie linebacker Malik Harrison showed his run-stuffing power twice on the goal line. Chuck Clark had a couple nice pass breakups. Jaleel Scott hauls in an impressive juggling catch.
news

Practice Report: Tempers Flare Between Ravens Safeties

Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark got into it after an offensive touchdown. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown scored two long touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver James Proche II continues to stand out.
news

Practice Report 8/19: Leaner Jimmy Smith Shows His Speed on Big Hit

The pass rush cranked it up. Rookie wide receiver James Proche II made the best catch of camp so far. One-on-one drills provide some highlights.
news

Practice Report 8/18: Watch Out, Lamar Jackson's Deep Passing Looks Better

Miles Boykin had the most catches in practice, including on highlight-reel snag. Rookie wideout Devin Duvernay hauls in two deep passes, showing off his speed. Tavon Young looks back to his old self.
news

Practice Report 8/17: Patrick Queen's Speed Jumps Out on First Play

Lamar Jackson dials up the deep ball in practice. D.J. Fluker is an impressive mountain of a man. J.K. Dobbins is very twitchy.
news

Practice Report 8/13: Marquise Brown Looks Fast Getting Up to Speed

Marquise Brown's quickness on a slant pattern draws attention. Hayden Hurst has a terrific Tuesday. Four cornerbacks missing from practice.
news

Practice Report 8/11: Left Guard Competition Remains Undecided

Jermaine Eluemunor takes first-team reps, but he doesn't avoid mistakes. Marlon Humphrey has a superb day. Hayden Hurst continues to stack strong practices.
Advertising