Practice Report: Defense Nabs Three Interceptions in Pads

The Ravens' wide receivers were the buzz of the first week of training camp, but now that the pads are on, the defensive backs are leveling the playing field.

Baltimore's secondary grabbed three interceptions during 11-on-11 drills Wednesday, all off Tyler Huntley. Cornerback Anthony Averett started the party with a leaping grab on a pass to the sideline, which he then took for a score. Then Marlon Humphrey held onto a throw that squeaked through traffic on a quick slant.

The third interception was the wildest, as tight end Eli Wolf first caught the pass over the middle, but cornerback Khalil Dorsey punched it out of his hands. The ball ricocheted off a leg and straight into the arms of safety DeShon Elliott, who returned it for a touchdown.

"Today, it was a big-time third-down situational practice, which gives the advantage to the defense, and that plays right to our sweet spot," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said.

"First two days in pads – I'm really pleased with where we're at right now. Like I said before we got into pads, I said, 'Wait until we get in pads,' and I like what I see. It's just demonstrating that physicality, especially for the younger guys."

Here are more notes from Wednesday's practice: