Practice Report: Defense Nabs Three Interceptions in Pads

Aug 04, 2021 at 02:12 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080421-PR
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens' wide receivers were the buzz of the first week of training camp, but now that the pads are on, the defensive backs are leveling the playing field.

Baltimore's secondary grabbed three interceptions during 11-on-11 drills Wednesday, all off Tyler Huntley. Cornerback Anthony Averett started the party with a leaping grab on a pass to the sideline, which he then took for a score. Then Marlon Humphrey held onto a throw that squeaked through traffic on a quick slant.

The third interception was the wildest, as tight end Eli Wolf first caught the pass over the middle, but cornerback Khalil Dorsey punched it out of his hands. The ball ricocheted off a leg and straight into the arms of safety DeShon Elliott, who returned it for a touchdown.

"Today, it was a big-time third-down situational practice, which gives the advantage to the defense, and that plays right to our sweet spot," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said.

"First two days in pads – I'm really pleased with where we're at right now. Like I said before we got into pads, I said, 'Wait until we get in pads,' and I like what I see. It's just demonstrating that physicality, especially for the younger guys."

Here are more notes from Wednesday's practice:

  • Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Miles Boykin, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries, are still out. The Ravens signed Michael Dereus, who was also with the team last summer, to fill in. In other injury news, cornerback Iman Marshall was activated and returned to the field after missing last season with a knee injury. He did individual drills.
  • New defensive end addition Chris Smith showed his physicality, bulldozing a guard at the point of attack.
  • Deon Cain continued to make plays, including a long catch against Humphrey during 7-on-7s. Cain also had a nice catch in traffic over the middle during red-zone work. He's taken advantage of the increased reps.
  • Considering today's practice was focused on third-down situations, it was no surprise that there was a lot of blitzing from Martindale's unit. Huntley and Trace McSorley were often on the run, but McSorley did a nice job on several occasions of getting the ball out quickly or maneuvering in the pocket to escape.
  • Running back Justice Hill sometimes gets overlooked in the Ravens backfield considering the other talents in his group, but when he gets to the edge, watch out. Hill looks to be in great shape and he can be used creatively. Baltimore is certainly no stranger to finding reps for three running backs.
  • Tight end Mark Andrews made one of the best catches of camp so far with a leaping, one-handed juggling grab on the sideline during 7-on-7 work, in which he barely got his feet in bounds. Andrews has a few catches on the day.
  • Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman was one of hte offense's standouts with several grabs, including one over the middle working against Humphrey.
  • Huntley showed good touch on a touchdown throw to the back corner of the end zone for James Proche II in red-zone drills. Huntley's deep ball has been consistently impressive and accurate.

Related Content

news

Tavon Young Says He's Fully Back, Playing With No Fear

After suffering his third season-ending injury, Tavon Young is back on the field and counting his blessings.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale Has an Interesting Plan for Justin Houston

The offense will not slow down much for Lamar Jackson. Wink Martindale expects Odafe Oweh to be a 'great.' Greg Roman talks about Alejandro Villanueva's transition to the right side.
news

Ravens Sign Another Wide Receiver as Unit Deals With Injuries

Baltimore added wide receiver Michael Dereus and released pass rusher Chauncey Rivers.
news

Mailbag: What Role Could James Proche Have on Offense?

How are the rookie not-first-round picks doing so far? Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks? Who is standing out in practice (that we aren't hearing a lot about)?
news

Late for Work 8/4: J.K. Dobbins Stock Is at an All-Time High

Ravens offense falls in preseason ranking, despite additions. Rashod Bateman could make the biggest impact of the top rookie WRs. The AFC North comes down to the Ravens and Browns. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan recommends Lamar Jackson get the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Bradley Bozeman's Switch to Center Is Going Smoothly

After starting every game at left guard the past two seasons, Bradley Bozeman continues to enjoy his transition to center. 
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Timetable for Lamar Jackson's Return

Kevin Zeitler leaves practice early with foot injury. Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips is playing multiple positions. John Harbaugh reflects on losing a close friend, Vice President of Security Darren Sanders.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From the First Day in Pads

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland put a linebacker on his back on the first play and fullback Ben Mason got under defenders' skin. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike shined and veteran Calais Campbell looks rejuvenated.
news

Eisenberg: The Ravens Defense Is Stacked

Justin Houston was the final puzzle piece, and a shiny one at that. The Ravens have built a defense for 2021, checking every box on Wink Martindale's wish list.
news

Late for Work 8/3: Ravens Have Three of NFL's Most Thrilling Players, Including No. 1

NFL.com analyst notes the impact of Justin Houston signing with the Ravens and Sammy Watkins' apparent return to form. Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernay are among the top young players who could level up in 2021.
news

Ravens Officially Sign Pass Rusher Justin Houston to One-Year Deal

Baltimore bolstered its pass rush with a veteran who registered 19 sacks over the past two seasons.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising