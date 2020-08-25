Practice Report: Highly Competitive Day in Pads

The Ravens were back in pads Tuesday and enjoyed one of their most intense workouts of training camp with plays made on both sides of the ball.

Rookie wide receiver James Proche II was one of the standouts on offense, while nickel corner Tavon Young had an excellent day in pass coverage.

"A good, hard training camp practice day," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I really appreciate players pushing through it. I thought they did a really good job of competing. It was a very competitive practice, which is good to see. We'll continue to improve and try to do the things that winning teams do in practice."

Proche had two impressive catches and ran crisp patterns. He made a nice change of direction to shake free on a corner route, and broke wide open across the middle to catch a pass from Robert Griffin III.

Proche and Griffin hooked up for offseason workouts in Dallas, and that time together seems to have helped Proche. He was a prolific college receiver at SMU with 93 catches as a junior and 111 catches as a senior. He ran routes during this practice like a seasoned player, not a rookie.

Young was glued to receivers, breaking up several passes and making it difficult for any receiver he covered. On a 50-50 ball between Young and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Young came up the winner when he soared high to get a piece of the football. After the play, Young helped Brown to his feet and tapped him on the helmet as they jogged back to the line of scrimmage. Brown has enjoyed an excellent camp, but Young wasn't letting any receiver have his way.

There were no practice skirmishes, but several players got angry at themselves when they didn't make plays. Wide receiver Jaleel Scott, who is battling to make the 53-man roster, tossed his helmet a long way in frustration after he was overthrown several times and didn't make a couple tough catches. However, Scott bounced back near the end of practice to make a leaping touchdown grab.

Inside linebacker Chris Board had an active day that caught Harbaugh's attention. The Ravens drafted inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, and Board has raised his level of play.

"He was very noticeable today at practice," Harbaugh said. "He made a bunch of plays."

In other highlights from Tuesday's practice: