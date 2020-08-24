Practice Report: Marquise Brown Keeps Scoring Long Touchdowns 

If the Ravens want to throw deep more this season, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown looks ready to capitalize.
Brown had the most explosive play of Monday's practice, getting behind the secondary to catch a long pass from undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley. It was reminiscent of Brown's regular-season debut against the Miami Dolphins last season when he caught long touchdown passes the first two times that Lamar Jackson threw his way.
That was the NFL's loud introduction to Brown's speed, and he is obviously more explosive now that his surgically repaired foot is 100 percent. The Ravens have the NFL's top cornerback tandem in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and everyone in Baltimore's secondary sees Brown's speed regularly in practice.
Brown has been a consistent deep threat throughout camp, even though defenders know what's coming. His speed is top-end even by NFL standards. Brown needed that extra gear to haul in Huntley's pass Monday, but he made tracking down the football look much easier than it was.
Watching Brown move so well at the Under Armour Performance Center less than 24 hours after Sunday's practice at M&T Bank Stadium was also a positive sign. Brown was on a "pitch count" last year as the Ravens carefully monitored how many practice reps they gave him, fearful of reinjuring his foot. Brown is handling a full workload in camp this year, and he worked out strenuously this offseason adding strength and size. He can practice harder and he can train harder. All of that should translate into Brown becoming an even better player.
Here are other highlights from Monday's practice:
- Cornerback Tavon Young had a couple of nice pass breakups, showing quick anticipation to get a piece of the football. This was a non-padded practice, but Young's reputation as a physical nickel corner is unquestioned. He's one of the surest tacklers on the team and he is fearless taking on ballcarriers and blockers who outweigh him. After missing last year with a neck injury, Young looks fresh and quick. If he's still feeling rust from missing last year, Young isn't showing it.
- Tight end Charles Scarff made an excellent diving catch, stretching his body across the sideline and securing the football while keeping his feet inbounds. The coverage was good but Scarff was better, and Pass Defense Coordinator Chris Hewitt acknowledged that by bumping fists with Scarff when the play was over. Scarff, Jerell Adams, and Eli Wolf have all had their moments competing for the No. 3 tight end spot behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. Wolf suffered an injury Aug. 19 and has not practiced since, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that he hoped Wolf would be back "in the next couple days."
- Linebacker L.J. Fort nearly had an interception in a red zone drill, getting both hands on the football before it slipped away. The veteran inside linebacker rose to the occasion after joining to team during the season and becoming a starter last year. Fort looks totally comfortable and ready to make plays whether he starts or not. He's gotten his hands on several passes in camp.
- There isn't a day when Matthew Judon looks upset to be playing football. When he's not taking reps, he still has fun. During a break on the sideline, Judon chided members of the media for having the luxury to stand in the shade while the players were in the sun.
- Harbaugh said Calais Campbell was given a veteran's day off following Sunday's stadium practice. Others who did not practice Monday were Wolf, running back Justice Hill (soft tissue), wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), running back/returner Kenjon Barner and cornerback Josh Nurse.