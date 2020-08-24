Practice Report: Marquise Brown Keeps Scoring Long Touchdowns 

If the Ravens want to throw deep more this season, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown looks ready to capitalize.

Brown had the most explosive play of Monday's practice, getting behind the secondary to catch a long pass from undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley. It was reminiscent of Brown's regular-season debut against the Miami Dolphins last season when he caught long touchdown passes the first two times that Lamar Jackson threw his way.

That was the NFL's loud introduction to Brown's speed, and he is obviously more explosive now that his surgically repaired foot is 100 percent. The Ravens have the NFL's top cornerback tandem in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and everyone in Baltimore's secondary sees Brown's speed regularly in practice.

Brown has been a consistent deep threat throughout camp, even though defenders know what's coming. His speed is top-end even by NFL standards. Brown needed that extra gear to haul in Huntley's pass Monday, but he made tracking down the football look much easier than it was.

Watching Brown move so well at the Under Armour Performance Center less than 24 hours after Sunday's practice at M&T Bank Stadium was also a positive sign. Brown was on a "pitch count" last year as the Ravens carefully monitored how many practice reps they gave him, fearful of reinjuring his foot. Brown is handling a full workload in camp this year, and he worked out strenuously this offseason adding strength and size. He can practice harder and he can train harder. All of that should translate into Brown becoming an even better player.

Here are other highlights from Monday's practice: