Practice Report: Multiple Ravens Return for 'Very Spirted' Practice 

The Ravens have worked diligently throughout training camp regardless of which players were able to participate. However, it was not surprising to see a high intensity level during Saturday's session with Lamar Jackson back for his first practice of training camp.

Jackson had an accurate day throwing, sticking mostly to intermediate routes while sharing reps with backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley. The Ravens got their work done while Jackson missed the first eight training camp practices (Reserve/COVID-19), but having one of the NFL's most electrifying players back on the field provided a spark.