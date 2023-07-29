Practice Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Shines in First Visit to M&T Bank Stadium as a Raven 

Beckham had some good moments at M&T Bank Stadium during his last visit, then as a Los Angeles Ram. In 2021, he secured a clutch fourth-down catch and scored a game-winning touchdown in the same corner he did Saturday. Now M&T Bank Stadium is Beckham's new home field, and Saturday's practice was another positive welcome-to-Baltimore moment as he continues preparing for the regular season.

"I think Odell has got a really good plan," Harbaugh said. "He had a nice day today. He looks a little better every day. He looked great out there. I expect nothing but classic Odell Beckham Jr. He's a hard worker. He's very conscientious about what he does, so I have no concerns about that at all."

Here are other highlights from Saturday's practice on a sultry summer afternoon: