Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Shows Big Play Potential; 10 Observations From Day 2

Jun 15, 2022 at 06:29 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061522-PracticeReport
WR Rashod Bateman practices during Ravens minicamp.

The Ravens traded speedster Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but don't think that means they won't be attacking the deep part of the field.

Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin said Wednesday that the Ravens have put an emphasis on improving their deep passing game this offseason.

In practice, Rashod Bateman showed his potential to fill the void, going deep down the left sideline and hauling in a pass despite tight coverage from cornerback Robert Jackson. Lamar Jackson threw a pretty ball to Bateman's outside shoulder and he held Jackson at bay to make the play.

Bateman averaged just 11.2 yards per catch as a rookie last season, but he averaged 16.3 over his college career and has sub-4.4 speed that will challenge cornerbacks.

Here are 10 other observations from Wednesday's second minicamp practice:

  • Second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes has continued his strong play from OTAs. He dropped into coverage to pick off a short pass from Jackson over the middle and scamper up the sideline. Hayes was good in coverage in college and is showing his instincts and hands now in the NFL.
  • Hayes is a polished Notre Dame product who has already become a community service all-star in Baltimore. But don't think he doesn't have an edge. Some offensive players mocked Hayes after he was flagged for an offsides penalty. Hayes didn't say anything, but on the next rep, he blew by the left tackle for what would have been a quarterback hit. A fired-up Hayes shouted back at the offensive sideline, "how do you like that!?!"
  • It's hard to imagine Mark Andrews not getting a lot of attention, but he somehow popped open for a wide-open red-zone touchdown early in practices. Jackson saw him and looped a perfect pass. Andrews brushed off questions about being a little trimmer and stiff-armed the notion that he could be faster, but he looks faster.
  • One of the prettiest throws of the day came from undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who dropped a perfect touchdown to running back Tyler Badie despite very tight coverage from Vince Biegel.
  • The Ravens have a lot of safeties, but Geno Stone keeps standing out. He would have some big-hit highlights by now if it was allowed. Stone would have leveled Nick Boyle on one long pass.
  • Speaking of, veteran safety Tony Jefferson put a good thump on rookie tight end Charlie Kolar during 7-on-7 work. The intensity of practice has definitely turned up in minicamp.
  • Wide receiver James Proche II started one two-minute drill drive with a pair of nifty grabs, including a leaping catch over his head. Proche had some big plays on third down last year and will be leaned on as a key chain-mover this season as well.
  • Rookie punter Jordan Stout had a nice hold on one snap that skidded in the dirt. Stout made it look easy and Justin Tucker still converted the long field goal.
  • Rookie cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams made a leaping interception during 7-on-7 drills that not only showed his athleticism, but also the hands to bring it in. After practice, Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said Williams is just a good football player who brings a lot of energy to the field.
  • The defensive players had an interesting game at the end of practice, which focusses on who has the quickest hand movement. Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford was the surprise winner, per Justin Madubuike. Mike Macdonald and his staff also used a new drill aimed at getting more batted balls at the line. Players would hit the sled before having to leap to tip passes.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson's Passes Have More Zip; 10 Day 1 Minicamp Observations

Lamar Jackson seems to have more zip on his passes, but there's some catching up to do. Tony Jefferson got two interceptions. The Jackson-Mark Andrews connection is just fine.

news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Third Ravens OTA

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike got his hands on multiple passes and the defensive secondary was smothering. James Proche II ended practice with a big play.

news

Practice Report: 13 Observations From Second Ravens OTA

Rashod Bateman hauled in a long bomb from Tyler Huntley. The running backs get a lot of action. A few rehabbing Ravens come out to watch practice. Daelin Hayes continues to stand out.

news

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions From First Ravens OTA

Rookie first-round pick Kyle Hamilton flies around the field and looks good in one-on-one matchups.

news

Practice Report: First Impressions From Rookie Minicamp

Tyler Linderbaum shows athleticism and accuracy with snaps. Kyle Hamilton covers ground quickly with long strides. Travis Jones has impressive upper body strength.

news

Practice Report: Ravens Grind Through Sweltering Week

Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva returned to practice after an off day. Doing extra work in long sleeves and long pants is no sweat for Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams.

news

Practice Report: James Proche II Returns, Greg Roman Not Worried About His Preseason

DeShon Elliott continues his strong play with an interception. Odafe Oweh and Calais Campbell bring the heat on a hot day.

news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Another Dope Catch

Tyre Phillips returns to practice on a heavy work day for the offensive line. Devin Duvernay takes advantage of extra reps with the wide receives shorthanded.

news

Practice Report: Wide Receiver Unit Gets Thinner, But Help Is on the Way

Ronnie Stanley had his first full practice and looks to be ready. J.K. Dobbins made an unreal one-handed catch. Tight end Josh Oliver continues to look the part.

news

Practice Report: Ronnie Stanley Takes a Big Step in Carolina

Ronnie Stanley looked good taking reps against the Panthers' defense. Derek Wolfe returned to practice after leaving early on Wednesday. James Proche II ends another strong week of practice.

news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Ravens-Panthers Joint Practice

The Ravens' secondary stayed glued to Carolina's receivers. Derek Wolfe goes down but it's not serious. Mark Andrews has another strong day, and both teams play down practice scuffle.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising