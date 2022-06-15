Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Shows Big Play Potential; 10 Observations From Day 2

The Ravens traded speedster Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but don't think that means they won't be attacking the deep part of the field.

Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin said Wednesday that the Ravens have put an emphasis on improving their deep passing game this offseason.

In practice, Rashod Bateman showed his potential to fill the void, going deep down the left sideline and hauling in a pass despite tight coverage from cornerback Robert Jackson. Lamar Jackson threw a pretty ball to Bateman's outside shoulder and he held Jackson at bay to make the play.