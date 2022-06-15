Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Shows Big Play Potential; 10 Observations From Day 2

The Ravens traded speedster Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but don't think that means they won't be attacking the deep part of the field.
Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin said Wednesday that the Ravens have put an emphasis on improving their deep passing game this offseason.
In practice, Rashod Bateman showed his potential to fill the void, going deep down the left sideline and hauling in a pass despite tight coverage from cornerback Robert Jackson. Lamar Jackson threw a pretty ball to Bateman's outside shoulder and he held Jackson at bay to make the play.
Bateman averaged just 11.2 yards per catch as a rookie last season, but he averaged 16.3 over his college career and has sub-4.4 speed that will challenge cornerbacks.
Here are 10 other observations from Wednesday's second minicamp practice:
- Second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes has continued his strong play from OTAs. He dropped into coverage to pick off a short pass from Jackson over the middle and scamper up the sideline. Hayes was good in coverage in college and is showing his instincts and hands now in the NFL.
- Hayes is a polished Notre Dame product who has already become a community service all-star in Baltimore. But don't think he doesn't have an edge. Some offensive players mocked Hayes after he was flagged for an offsides penalty. Hayes didn't say anything, but on the next rep, he blew by the left tackle for what would have been a quarterback hit. A fired-up Hayes shouted back at the offensive sideline, "how do you like that!?!"
- It's hard to imagine Mark Andrews not getting a lot of attention, but he somehow popped open for a wide-open red-zone touchdown early in practices. Jackson saw him and looped a perfect pass. Andrews brushed off questions about being a little trimmer and stiff-armed the notion that he could be faster, but he looks faster.
- One of the prettiest throws of the day came from undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who dropped a perfect touchdown to running back Tyler Badie despite very tight coverage from Vince Biegel.
- The Ravens have a lot of safeties, but Geno Stone keeps standing out. He would have some big-hit highlights by now if it was allowed. Stone would have leveled Nick Boyle on one long pass.
- Speaking of, veteran safety Tony Jefferson put a good thump on rookie tight end Charlie Kolar during 7-on-7 work. The intensity of practice has definitely turned up in minicamp.
- Wide receiver James Proche II started one two-minute drill drive with a pair of nifty grabs, including a leaping catch over his head. Proche had some big plays on third down last year and will be leaned on as a key chain-mover this season as well.
- Rookie punter Jordan Stout had a nice hold on one snap that skidded in the dirt. Stout made it look easy and Justin Tucker still converted the long field goal.
- Rookie cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams made a leaping interception during 7-on-7 drills that not only showed his athleticism, but also the hands to bring it in. After practice, Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said Williams is just a good football player who brings a lot of energy to the field.
- The defensive players had an interesting game at the end of practice, which focusses on who has the quickest hand movement. Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford was the surprise winner, per Justin Madubuike. Mike Macdonald and his staff also used a new drill aimed at getting more batted balls at the line. Players would hit the sled before having to leap to tip passes.