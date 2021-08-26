Practice Report: Ravens Grind Through Sweltering Week

For the third straight day, the Ravens didn't give into the heat.

This has been the warmest week of training camp and practicing in the morning hasn't saved the Ravens from sultry conditions. However, the Ravens couldn't afford to back off, not with the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 13) less than three weeks away. So they persevered and practiced with the intensity that Head Coach John Harbaugh expects from a team that prides itself on its work ethic.

Some players draped towels over their heads when they were on the sidelines. Staying hydrated was a priority and water breaks were more frequent. But the work got done as the Ravens completed their final full practice of the week.

Harbaugh believes the team took another step forward heading into Saturday's preseason finale against the Washington Redskins, when Baltimore will try for a record-setting 20th straight preseason victory.

"It was tough. It was really hot, really humid," Harbaugh said. "Competitive practices. They fought through.

"Part of it is understanding, as Winston Churchill quoted so eloquently, 'Fatigue makes cowards of us all.' What he meant was, when you get fatigued it's hard to focus. It's hard to execute. We want to be able to execute when we're tired, when we're hot, when our legs aren't there. Late in the game, or late in the season when it counts."

Harbaugh stopped Wednesday's practice to reinforce that message to his team and he said they finished that day and Thursday well.

Some observations from Thursday's practice: