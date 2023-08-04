Practice Report: Running Backs Active as Receivers; Mark Andrews Gets Heated

J.K. Dobbins has yet to take the field and the Ravens' other running backs have been quite busy in his absence.

The Ravens hardly checked the ball down to running backs in Greg Roman's offense, as he on multiple occasions said he viewed Lamar Jackson's legs as the check down. If there wasn't an open receiver, it was often left to Jackson to make a play running.

Under new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, that's about to change, and it's not going to be just checking the ball down to running backs. They're going to be a sizeable part of the passing attack.

"The backs are very much a part of the passing game right now whether it's checkdowns [or] whether it's flat routes," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "All of our backs ... Gus [Edwards], who has maybe not been known for that, has made a lot of good catches and ran some really good routes. So, all of those guys are really doing a great job."

Throwing to the running backs has been a theme throughout camp and it was evident in Friday's practice, as Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and more Ravens running backs caught balls out of the backfield during 11-on-11 work.

Here are more notes from Friday's padded practice: