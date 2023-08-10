Practice Report: Strong Showing by Wide Receivers Battling for Roles

The Ravens hope to produce more chunk plays in the passing game this season, and the deep ball was a big part of Thursday's practice.
Lamar Jackson made long touchdown connections with Devin Duvernay and Mark Andrews, while Tylan Wallace, Laquon Treadwell and James Proche II made nifty catches during red-zone drills.
Wallace, Treadwell and Proche are competing for a roster spot and could see plenty of reps during Saturday night's preseason opener against the Eagles. Head Coach John Harbaugh is pleased that plenty of wide receivers are stepping up, even if that makes for a tougher decision on the No. 6 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay.
"Tylan and James, those guys are both having a great camp," Harbaugh said. "Tread has done a great job, made a bunch of plays. Tarik Black has made a bunch of plays. Shemar (Bridges) made a nice play out there today. Our young receivers are doing a great job. Those guys have really shown up, not just the top five guys. It was good to see the deep balls today."
Here are other notes from Thursday's practice, with players in shorts and no pads after Wednesday's physical session:
- Jackson's long touchdown completion to Andrews was another example of them being on the same wavelength. After being flushed out of the pocket to his left, Jackson spotted Andrews, who had floated behind the secondary. Jackson spotted him and made an accurate throw on the move. When in trouble, Andrews remains one of Jackson's primary looks.
- Jalyn Armour-Davis didn't practice and Pepe Williams left early. Both are second-year cornerbacks competing for playing time. Veteran cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet were also not at Thursday's practice. Harbaugh said the Ravens' cornerback depth is "an issue."
- Gus Edwards returned to practice after leaving early Wednesday and made a nice body adjustment to catch a swing pass. He continued to show his potential to be part of the passing game out of the backfield.
- Ar'Darius Washington took advantage of extra reps at cornerback and had a strong day, leaping to knock away a pass intended for Wallace during seven-on-sevens.
- Rashod Bateman participated strictly in individual drills during his second day of practice. Harbaugh called Bateman's continued progress from his foot injury "very promising."
- Backup quarterback Josh Johnson had one of his best days throwing in camp and hit Isaiah Likely in perfect stride on a crossing pattern.