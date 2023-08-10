Practice Report: Strong Showing by Wide Receivers Battling for Roles

The Ravens hope to produce more chunk plays in the passing game this season, and the deep ball was a big part of Thursday's practice.

Lamar Jackson made long touchdown connections with Devin Duvernay and Mark Andrews, while Tylan Wallace, Laquon Treadwell and James Proche II made nifty catches during red-zone drills.

Wallace, Treadwell and Proche are competing for a roster spot and could see plenty of reps during Saturday night's preseason opener against the Eagles. Head Coach John Harbaugh is pleased that plenty of wide receivers are stepping up, even if that makes for a tougher decision on the No. 6 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay.

"Tylan and James, those guys are both having a great camp," Harbaugh said. "Tread has done a great job, made a bunch of plays. Tarik Black has made a bunch of plays. Shemar (Bridges) made a nice play out there today. Our young receivers are doing a great job. Those guys have really shown up, not just the top five guys. It was good to see the deep balls today."

Here are other notes from Thursday's practice, with players in shorts and no pads after Wednesday's physical session: