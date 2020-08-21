Practice Report: Tempers Flare Between Ravens Safeties

It was the Ravens' first practice without pads and following a day off, but that didn't stop tempers from flaring Friday.
Starting safeties Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark got into it near the end of the session with both players having to be separated and practice briefly halted by Head Coach John Harbaugh.
Clark, who is known for his cool demeanor, was frustrated after a touchdown catch by tight end Mark Andrews over the middle during an 11-on-11 red zone drill and slammed his helmet to the turf.
Clark and Thomas began talking on the sideline, but it got heated and the two had to be separated multiple times. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey grabbed Clark and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. eventually walked Clark back inside the training facility.
Harbaugh said he didn't know exactly what happened at the end of practice, but that he'll find out the details.
"It just lasted longer than it needed to for me," Harbaugh said. "You're going to have these things in training camp. I think you're going to have tempers flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don't like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps, and we're going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn't happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns."
Veteran linebacker L.J. Fort said practice can get heated at times when pads aren't on and players are going at different tempos.
"It's not like a huge thing. It happens. It's part of the game – part of practice," Fort said. "I don't think I've ever had a camp without a fight or a squabble."
Here are other notes from Friday's practice:
- Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's boosted speed with a healthy foot was on full display with two long touchdowns. He went deep on a post route behind Marcus Peters for one, then hit the jets after a shallow crossing route to take a second to the house during 11-on-11 work. He's gone if he gets a step.
- Lamar Jackson's accuracy was a touch off early in practice when he missed a deep throw to Brown and was a little high on a toss to Andrews. He heated up with a beautiful throw to Brown on that first long touchdown. Jackson stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure and released the bomb while on the move.
- Rookie wide receiver James Proche II continues to stand out. He made one heads up play when he was hit with a snap while in motion. Proche scooped up the ball and took off down the field. He's also showing how adept he can be over the middle of the field because of his shiftiness and sure hands. The sixth-round pick could offer more than just a punt returner as a rookie.
- Veteran defensive line addition Derek Wolfe flashed during a run drill when he knifed into the backfield for what would have been a tackle for loss.
- Rookie safety Geno Stone grabbed an interception in the back of the end zone during three-on-three receiver/defensive back drills.
- Wide receiver Willie Snead IV dropped weight this offseason to improve his speed and quickness, and it's paying off in practice. He put a nice move on Thomas in one-on-one drills to catch a touchdown pass.
- Second-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was back on the field after missing the first three practices. Returner/running back Kenjon Barner left practice early and did not return.