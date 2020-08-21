Practice Report: Tempers Flare Between Ravens Safeties

It was the Ravens' first practice without pads and following a day off, but that didn't stop tempers from flaring Friday.

Starting safeties Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark got into it near the end of the session with both players having to be separated and practice briefly halted by Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Clark, who is known for his cool demeanor, was frustrated after a touchdown catch by tight end Mark Andrews over the middle during an 11-on-11 red zone drill and slammed his helmet to the turf.

Clark and Thomas began talking on the sideline, but it got heated and the two had to be separated multiple times. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey grabbed Clark and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. eventually walked Clark back inside the training facility.

Harbaugh said he didn't know exactly what happened at the end of practice, but that he'll find out the details.

"It just lasted longer than it needed to for me," Harbaugh said. "You're going to have these things in training camp. I think you're going to have tempers flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don't like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps, and we're going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn't happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns."

Veteran linebacker L.J. Fort said practice can get heated at times when pads aren't on and players are going at different tempos.

"It's not like a huge thing. It happens. It's part of the game – part of practice," Fort said. "I don't think I've ever had a camp without a fight or a squabble."

Here are other notes from Friday's practice: