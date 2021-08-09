Practice Report: Tight End Josh Oliver Is Elevating for a Job

Aug 09, 2021 at 03:50 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080921-PR
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Josh Oliver

One of the best competitions at Ravens training camp is at tight end, where Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle will take the top two spots but a third could make the 53-man roster.

On Monday, Josh Oliver literally elevated the game, skying for the most impressive catch of the day to make a statement in the competition. Oliver leapt over cornerback Anthony Averett and held on for a touchdown during red-zone 7-on-7 drills. He also made a couple catches in tight traffic.

The Ravens traded for Oliver this offseason to add a big-bodied (6-foot-5, 249 pound) receiving weapon to the mix, which also includes Eric Tomlinson, Eli Wolf, Tony Poljan and Ben Mason. Oliver was a third-round pick out of San Jose State by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but foot and hamstring injuries limited him to just four games in two seasons.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said his performance in preseason games will go a long way in determining whether he makes the team.

"He's doing a really good job," Harbaugh said. "He's learning, he hasn't played a lot of football in the NFL, but he's a talented guy. So, just for him, getting out there and getting the experience of all these situations."

Here are other notes from Monday's practice:

  • In his second practice, Lamar Jackson re-established his connection with Andrews. The two hooked up for long gains down the middle of the field, including once during an 11-on-11 two-minute drill. The drill ended, however, with Andrews dropping a ball in the end zone, followed by Sammy Watkins not hauling in a last-second attempt.
  • Jackson was generally accurate, but was kicking himself after missing a touchdown pass to J.K. Dobbins and spiked the ball into the turf after another play when he didn't find an open receiver and was "sacked." Jackson juggled a couple snaps, but still picked them up to make completions to Andrews down the seam and Patrick Ricard.
  • Asked how he's catching up, Jackson said, "I'm working with the doctors and stuff like that, trying to ramp up my speed to get back to where I was. I'm trying to catch up with my guys, because they're on the train – like Coach [Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman] said – I'm trying to catch the train. I'm in the car right now. I'm trying to catch up to those guys. But yes, I'm just taking it a day at a time."
  • Jackson drew oohs and aaahs from fans when he dropped low and side-armed a throw to Justice Hill underneath. Hill juggled the pass but wrestled it away from linebacker L.J. Fort.
  • The defense was flagged multiple times, including Marlon Humphrey twice for pass interference. After the second one, Humphrey went to watch the play on a tablet.
  • Rookie fourth-round wide receiver Tylan Wallace had a busy day, showing how versatile he can be underneath and making a particularly toe-dragging catch on the sideline.
  • Tyus Bowser showed off his pass rush, bursting around the left side of the offensive line for what would have been a sack on Jackson. Bowser went from five sacks in 2019 to two last season. He'll be looking to get that number back up.
  • Although Oliver caught the touchdown over him, Averett rebounded with a nice pass breakup in the back of the end zone later in 7-on-7s.
  • Trace McSorley isn't getting as many reps now, but he continues to impress. He faded away from blitz pressure to his right on one play to find running back Justice Hill for what would have been a big gain.

Related Content

news

Takeaways From First Ravens Depth Chart of 2021

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both No. 1s and Malik Harrison is penciled in as the starting weakside linebacker.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Kevin Zeitler and Bradley Bozeman. Lamar Jackson wants his hurdle to be his statue. Jackson knows there's catching up to do with the rest of the offense.
news

Lamar Jackson Discusses His Experience on COVID-19 List, Vaccine

Lamar Jackson addressed the media for the first time since returning to practice and answered questions about his latest experience on the COVID-19 list.
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Back at Practice After Major Ankle Injury

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his first appearance on the practice field since his season-ending ankle injury Nov. 1.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

James Washington battles for playing time with Steelers amid reports that he has requested a trade. Baker Mayfield says Josh Allen's contract is good for all quarterbacks. 
news

Late for Work 8/9: One Star Flying Under the Radar at Training Camp 

Will Mark Andrews still be a top target after wide receiver additions? The Ravens' defense is among the best, but linebacker development can help them ascend further. Rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh was outstanding in Week 2.
news

Ravens Announce Preseason Broadcast Team Featuring Rod Woodson and Mike Nolan

Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Nolan will join Gerry Sandusky and Evan Washburn for all three Ravens 2021 preseason games.
news

News & Notes: Justin Houston Explains Why He Chose Ravens Over Steelers And Others

Jimmy Smith has a low ankle sprain, but he fortunately avoided a more serious injury. John Harbaugh gives update on Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Malik Harrison is playing faster in Year 2.
news

Practice Report: Multiple Ravens Return for 'Very Spirted' Practice 

Lamar Jackson had an accurate day throwing in his first practice back. DeShon Elliott returned after an illness, while Marquise "Hollywood" Brown did conditioning on the side.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

What Josh Allen's payday means for Lamar Jackson and observations from the first couple weeks of training camp.
news

Lamar Jackson Looks 'Really Good' in Return to Practice 

The return of Lamar Jackson after missing the first eight practices of training camp was a good start to Saturday morning for the Ravens.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising