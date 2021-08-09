Practice Report: Tight End Josh Oliver Is Elevating for a Job

The Ravens traded for Oliver this offseason to add a big-bodied (6-foot-5, 249 pound) receiving weapon to the mix, which also includes Eric Tomlinson, Eli Wolf, Tony Poljan and Ben Mason. Oliver was a third-round pick out of San Jose State by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but foot and hamstring injuries limited him to just four games in two seasons.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said his performance in preseason games will go a long way in determining whether he makes the team.