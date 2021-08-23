Practice Report: Wide Receiver Unit Gets Thinner, But Help Is on the Way

The Ravens' wide receiver unit is so short-handed right now that Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he's going to start using cornerbacks as wide receivers – and he didn't immediately dismiss it.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain are all still not practicing.

Then James Proche II, who hasn't missed a single day of training camp so far, went down in pain midway through practice. He was tended to by a trainer and remained on the field but did not return for action. Not long after, Jaylon Moore stayed down after taking a hard fall in the corner of the end zone.

Harbaugh said Proche was just dealing with cramps and it looked to be the same for Moore, but it highlighted just how thin Baltimore is right now. For a red-zone drill near the end of practice, Lamar Jackson was throwing to Tylan Wallace, Siaosi Mariner and Devin Gray.

Jackson and the offense were not particularly sharp for much of practice and it's understandable why. Harbaugh also pointed to the heat, lack of fans and coming off a road trip and preseason game in Carolina as reasons why Monday's practice was tough.

"We had to push through that a little bit," Harbaugh said, frankly stating that the players are tired.

Now for the good news. Help appears to be on the way for Baltimore's receiving corps.

Brown, Boykin and Cain all went through a strenuous and long workout on the adjacent field, including full-speed sprints. At one point, Brown was dragging weighted chains behind him. At another point, he was starting at half speed, then exploding midway through the run.

Here are other highlights from practice: