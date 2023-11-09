Late for Work: Second-Half Predictions for Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., And More

Second-Half Predictions for Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and And More

At the midpoint of the season, the Ravens are in first place in the NFL's toughest division, tied for the second-best record in the league, and No. 1 by a wide margin in point differential.

So what's in store for the team in the second half? The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec made predictions for each position group. Here are some excerpts:

Quarterback

"Lamar Jackson will win his second league MVP award. With an offensive line that is coming together nicely and a better grasp of what the Ravens do best offensively, Jackson is in a position to have a monster second half, if he remains healthy."

Running backs

"Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell will steadily become the team's No. 2 back and Justice Hill will morph into a third-down and special teams role. After rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown in his first extensive action, Mitchell is primed for more touches."

Wide receivers

"Odell Beckham Jr. will win the Ravens a game down the stretch with a late touchdown. The 31-year-old may not be what he was, but he loves the big stage and knows how to rise to the moment."

Tight ends

"Mark Andrews sets a career high in touchdowns. He has six now and had 10 in 2019. The Ravens have been running the ball well in the red zone, but Andrews is the guy Jackson trusts most inside opponents' 20."

Defensive linemen

"Justin Madubuike will break Trevor Pryce's franchise single-season sack record for an interior defensive lineman. Pryce had 13 in 2006. Madubuike is well on his way."

Outside linebackers

"Injuries will complicate things at some point. The Ravens have done a good job weathering the storm, but John Harbaugh's comment Monday about how the team will have an announcement soon on David Ojabo was ominous — and there seems to be no expectation that Tyus Bowser returns imminently, either. The Ravens are relying heavily on two older players."

Rob Gronkowksi Gives Jackson Edge Over Joe Burrow

Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are both playing at an MVP-level, which has prompted a conversation about which one is better.

As noted in yesterday’s Late for Work, Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett went with Burrow when posed the question by Kay Adams on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams."

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski subsequently appeared on the show and had a different answer.