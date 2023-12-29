Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Dolphins Game

The Ravens defense needs to build doubt in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa like they did with 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

**Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna:** "There are a number of ways to do that: speedy pass-rushing, jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage, run-defending that's strong enough to limit the amount of defenders in the box. The Dolphins offense is predicated upon timing. Tua Tagovailoa has the fastest time to throw in the NFL — it's extremely difficult for the rush to disrupt him. But if the Ravens can interfere with his throwing windows or prevent the receivers from getting to their spots, then Tagovailoa will hesitate. And those slivers of hesitation can bring Miami's offense crumbling down."

Jackson is the matchup X-factor.

**ESPN’s Seth Walder:** "Why? Because since Week 8, the Dolphins' defense ranks first in EPA per play. Miami is firing on all cylinders, and Jackson is going to have to orchestrate an offense around that dominant defense. While Jackson is largely considered an MVP candidate, he also ranks only eighth in QBR."

Matchup to watch: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

**Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher:** "The Dolphins have been a much different defense since Jalen Ramsey returned to the field. And we will have an excellent matchup on Sunday, with Ramsey likely seeing a ton of Beckham. This matchup favors Ramsey, but don't be surprised if Beckham makes a handful of clutch plays to keep the offense on schedule for Baltimore."

Storyline to watch: The showdown between the NFL's highest-scoring offense in the Dolphins (29 offensive points per game) and the league's stingiest defense in the Ravens (16.3 points allowed per game).

**ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:** "It's the fourth time that the No. 1 scoring offense has faced the No. 1 scoring defense in the final two weeks of the regular season since the 1970 merger. The team with the highest-scoring offense has won three of the four meetings."

The Dolphins will cool off the Ravens.

**USA Today’s Safid Deen:** "These teams could meet again in the AFC title game this season. It'll just be a matter of where, with the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line. The Dolphins believe they ended the narrative they can't beat winning teams against the Cowboys last week. But the bulk of the Ravens' wins this season have come against much tougher opponents like the 49ers, Jaguars, Rams, Lions and Seahawks. Tua Tagovailoa may not throw six touchdowns again like he did on his last trip to Baltimore last season, but Miami has enough firepower to beat Lamar Jackson and the surging Ravens."