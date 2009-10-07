Press Conference Transcript - Oct. 7

On his reaction to the news of the passing of former Raven Tony Fein:"We talked about that, obviously, with our team this morning, and [we are] just shocked and saddened. Tony Fein was a really good teammate. [You remember] what he did in Iraq [as a U.S. soldier]. We talked about this before with Tony when he went through what he went through this summer, and we found out just a couple of days ago he was going to be vindicated on that. So, it speaks back to his character again. He's a tremendous American, a tremendous young man. He's a Raven to us – always will be – and just a really good person. We were proud to have him here as a part of our team. Just unbelievably disappointed about the news, and we're waiting to hear further details. Thanks for asking."

On how T Jared Gaither is doing:"Jared is feeling OK. The neck is a little stiff, so he's got the neck brace on. But he's gone through all the activity that we've done so far. I don't think he'll practice today, but we'll see how it goes. He's got a chance to play on Sunday."

On if he's excited to see how the team bounces back from the loss to New England:"We're looking forward to playing the Bengals. Whether we won the last game or lost the last game, it really doesn't matter. You try to take the emotions and put them aside and learn the lessons that we can learn from whatever happened in the game – and there are plenty of them in this game – and see if we can become a better team. We're going to have to be a better team than we were last week to have a chance to beat this team we're playing this week."

On when the NFL will respond to any of his complaints about the officiating in the New England game:"They did. They responded to all of them. The other thing I would say, is I wouldn't describe it as 'complaints.' It's very important for us to put that out there because it gets characterized and all of the sudden that's the label that's on it. I don't think anybody here ever complained about the officiating, per se. Our comments after the game were directed toward concerns that we had and things that we wanted to grow from. So, we've had an opportunity over the last 48 hours to have a lot of dialogue with people in the league office – Mike Pereira, Ray Anderson, all the different people who were involved – and it's been great. It's going to help us be a better football team."

On if the NFL confirmed any of his complaints and admitted that the officials had made mistakes:"It was back and forth. They confirmed everything, and we're not allowed to talk about any of that stuff. It really is... It's between the league and the team, and it's an opportunity for us to understand better and for them to understand better. When it's all said and done, we get better, the officiating gets better. That's all part of the process. We said on Monday, the league does a great job of chasing that type of improvement. And that's really what the whole process is all about. It's not so much about assigning blame."

On the difference in prepping to play the Bengals a year ago and now:"The biggest thing is they're healthy. You see a very healthy team. This is a team that we said last year going into the second game that we had a lot of respect for. They were a talented, hard-playing team at the time. We said going into the opener last year, I think they were like a 12-point favorite, they were a tremendously talented team last year coming into the opener. So, they're no different. They're just better than they were a year ago in terms of their talent and they're healthy. And obviously, they're on a roll. It's a really good team with a lot of talent, playing very hard. They're tied for first in the [division]."

On how the Bengals are better this year defensively:"Well, they're healthier. They've got their players out there. They've got a full complement of defensive lineman, they've got a bunch of first- and second-round picks. They're very physical with their linebacking play. [They are] just a really good overall team."

On what DE Antwan Odom brings to the Bengals' defense:"He's got eight sacks right now, which leads the league pretty significantly. He's done it in a lot of different ways. He's done it on moves, he's done it on gains, he's done it on straight rush. He's lined up inside, he's lined up outside. He's kind of their go-to guy in pass rush, and they have some other good pass rushers, too, so he's done really well."

On what it says about rookie T Michael Oher as a player to be able to switch from right to left tackle during a game:"For Mike to go from the right side to the left side, it's something John [Matsko] and Andy [Moeller] did a great job of preparing for from the beginning. Mike was a left tackle in college. That helped him, but he works on it every week. John does a great job of moving those guys around, so we've got different backup plans. You've only got seven, usually, lineman up [on the 45-man roster], so you've got to have multiple combinations to make sure you've got all your positions backed up. It just says a lot about him as a player and a student of the game."

On whether he talks to the team about dealing with antics of WR Chad Ochocinco:"Well, the biggest thing we have to deal with with any player that we play is we've got to defend them. Or, we've got to attack them if it's the other side of the ball. Their receivers are very talented. Chad is the premier guy there, so you've got to cover him. I'd say the same thing for Chris Henry, [Andre] Caldwell, their whole group of receivers. It's just a very impressive group. [They have] two good tight ends, two good young tight ends, they've got Cedric Benson, and a good quarterback. They've got plenty of weapons."

On what some of the things are he feels QB Joe Flacco is doing better this year:"It's too hard to sit here and list those things and enumerate those things because they're subtle. He does everything better. All the things he was doing last year he's doing this year, but he's doing better. But so is the offensive line better, the wide receivers are better, the running backs have a better grasp of what we're doing. Just across the board, we're able to attack people in more ways than we did at any time last year, and that's because Joe is executing more things well because he's seen them more. But, he knows that he's got to take what he did last week and get a lot better in the next week. Hopefully, the comparison will be from last week to next week."

On how much he talks with offensive coordinator Cam Cameron and the other coordinators and how much input in play-calling he has during the game:"That's a good question. It's just impossible to quantify it. How would you quantify it? There's constant dialogue that goes on amongst all of us. Obviously, the offense focusing on their deal [and] the defense focusing on their deal, but the opportunity as the head coach that you have is to bridge all three phases and be involved in whatever extent you're involved. The head coach has a role, the way we've set it up, and obligations in terms of my responsibilities [and] decisions I have to make during the game. Those don't include play-calling, but I'm involved with the play calling – probably more on defense and special and teams – but I'm not calling any plays on any side of the ball. I don't want to."

On if he talks to Cameron, for instance, at halftime about specifics such as whether to throw the ball more or run the ball more:"That discussion goes on throughout the game. You don't ever have a moment where you walk in and say, 'Boom, we're going to do this.' That's a dialogue that goes through the game. By the time you walk in at halftime or you walk in at the end of the game, you have an understanding of where we were throughout the game. It's kind of a shared experience. Those are processes that we go through."

On if he will advise the defense to avoid plays like the ones that resulted in roughing the passer penalties at New England:"We want to be smart in everything we do. We really try to understand the rules. We try to understand not just the way the rule is written, but the way it is interpreted and the way it's going to be called. And we're chasing that all the time. So if we can get better in those ways, we're going to try to get better in those ways. And some things are going to get called that you don't expect to get called, and some things aren't. But we're not going to change our personality. We're not going to change our style. If people want to call us aggressive and those kinds of things, then we take that as a complement."

On what he will say to DT Haloti Ngata and LB Terrell Suggs, and if he will tell them that they cannot make plays like they did on Sunday that caused the penalties:"It's been broached. It's from a technique standpoint. Those guys are part of that dialogue, part of that process, and we come to a plan of how we're going to attack this next pass protection. And all of that stuff factors into it. So, to sit here and tell you what that exactly is probably wouldn't be what we're going to do, but we have been through that."

On if the team scouts the officials and their tendencies like they scout opposing teams:"Yeah, we've been doing that from the beginning. On Thursday, we do a report on the officiating crew and talk through all their guys and what they tend to call and what they don't tend to call. The bottom line, it's like anything else, you scout your opponent, but the focus is on yourself. You scout the officials, but your focus is on how you play relative to penalties and things like that. But they have a thorough understanding of what those guys call and what their names are and all that stuff."

On if he was surprised that the Browns traded WR Braylon Edwards to the Jets and if the Ravens were ever called about their interest:"That's the first I've heard of it. I've been out here at practice, and that's news to me. Did he [get traded to the Jets]? I didn't know."

On if the Ravens ever discussed a trade with the Browns:"I was in discussion about getting ready for the Bengals for the last couple of days."

On re-signing LB Prescott Burgess and what role other players on special teams will now have with LB Brendon Ayanbadejo out for the season:"We're so happy to have Prescott back. Prescott's one of us. He's a Raven. He's be a big part of our plans. He may be active this week. We've got to figure out that linebacking corps. But, we have a lot of good young linebackers, so we feel we've got adequate replacement for Brendon at this point. [We were] just disappointed to lose him, but the next guy truly does have to step in and play winning football."

QB Joe Flacco

On having more of a license to improvise this year and how much better he is from last year: "I don't know what more of a license to improvise means, and I don't know how much better of a quarterback I am. I'm more comfortable with what we do. I've improved on things. I think that's just being in the offense for a second year. I don't think we're doing anything differently on offense. Our game plans aren't any bigger or anything like that. It's just what we do on Sundays."

Is it different that you've been throwing a lot more lately: "Yeah, I'm not disputing that. Obviously, it's on paper. Like I said, what we're doing on Sunday is a little bit different. Forty-seven passes… There are a lot of reasons you throw 47 passes. Partially, it was because we were down by two scores a lot of the game, and you've got to get it back to a one-score game. We had a two-minute drill at the end of the half. We had a two-minute drill at the end of the game, almost two of them really, when we got stopped on that fourth down. That all goes into why you have 47 passes."

On how big of a factor is DE Antwan Odom: "Right now he's getting to the quarterback and he's got some sacks. I'm not going to really pay too much attention to it. I've got to make sure I feel comfortable back there. Our offensive line has been doing a great job all year, so I don't feel like there is any reason to pay any extra attention to it. He's a good player and does a good job of getting after the ball. Like I said, in order to feel comfortable back there, I've just got to go out there and play. Whatever I feel, I feel."

On what you have learned from Cincinnati's defense from last season and if you saw anything new on film: "I don't know. I'd like to think I saw things pretty well. Like I said, we're probably going to attack them a little bit differently. We'll see how it goes. It's a whole new year. They're playing a little bit differently. They're putting pressure on the quarterback. They've got a couple new guys back in the secondary. They're playing confident football right now, and we have to make sure that we come in and play our game."

On if coming to work is different after a loss: "No, it can't be. Not for me. You've got to come in and go about your business just as you did the last seven weeks. You can't act like you did anything wrong because you didn't win the football game. I felt like we had a really good week of practice last week and real good week of preparation. We just didn't win the football game. That's going to happen every now and then. For me, it's just getting back to work, approaching it the same way, and going out and winning on Sunday."

On if it fun and a point of pride that you can take a hit as a QB: "Playing on Sundays is fun, man. No matter what happens, it's fun – win, lose – it's always going to be a lot fun. That's what you live for. You live for tough games like that – tough games in the sense that it's going to come down to the last drive no matter what – if it's for us, or if it's for them. It's who plays the smartest and who makes the play when you need to. That's what you've got to love about the game. We didn't come through, and they made one more play than us, but it's still a fun challenge. That's what I enjoy."

On what his assessment is on how the pass protection has been: "They were bringing the pressure. They were bringing one more than we could block, so I'm going to get hit. I understand that as a quarterback. That's my job, to stand in there and deliver the ball. If I get hit, I get hit. From a defensive point of view, a hit on the quarterback is getting some pressure on him and trying to make him feel uncomfortable, and that's the truth. Anytime you can hit the quarterback as much as you can, it's going to make them feel a little uncomfortable. That's their job. That's what they're trying to get after us, and I've got to make sure I stand in there and don't give them get any sign of that."

On if he feels that the NFL quarterback rules are right: "I guess the bottom line is most of the guys that are quarterbacks in the league are paid a lot. They're not paid to sit on the bench. When Sundays come around and the games are on T.V., they want to give the best possibility of seeing the best game. I guess from the league's point of view, the best possibility of having a good game is having the starting quarterback in there. I think that's what they're trying to get at. I want to be a football player, and the bottom line is, if we get hit, we get hit. There are going to be some unfortunate things that happen, and I think that's what they're trying to protect. I don't really have one feeling or the other. I know if I get hit and something happens, it's football."

On if he is going to make sure the officials know if he gets hit like QB Tom Brady did last week: "I got hit out of bounds against Cleveland a couple weeks ago and I got up and pointed right to the ref. I guess when I feel like I get hit late, I'll probably try to get them to throw flag. I didn't at all against New England, and they hit me hard a couple times. That's the name of the game."

On if it's wrong Brady to go above and beyond to show the officials that they missed a call: "I don't think so. If that's what's going to help you get a flag thrown, then you might as well do it. I don't think that I'm going to be back there trying to get flags thrown. I'm going to play quarterback and not try to show too much emotion – stay even keel. If they throw a flag, they do. If they don't, they don't."

On if he will have to depend on the running game to win games this year: "I'm sure. There are a lot of different ways to win football games. You're not just stuck throwing the ball and you're not just stuck with running the ball. It's what the game dictates and what's going to make you the most successful. So, I'm sure there will be a game where we have to run the ball 45 times to win the game. If that's the case, that's what we will do."

On if he said anything WR Mark Clayton this week: "Mark's fine. The end of the game didn't mean anything to me and Mark. The bottom line is we have to move on and get ready for Cincinnati. Mark knows that. I think he's dealt with it great, and so have we as a team. It's not one play that makes or breaks a game. I think we all understand that."

On if he likes the tough image of his defense: "I love the image of our defense. That's what football is. I hope that's the image of our whole team. You want to be tough guys that teams don't really want to go up against. I love the fact that we, as Baltimore Ravens, play like that."

On his thoughts about the arm of Clayton:"Mark throws the ball really well. He does a great job of throwing the ball. I'm not sure if we'll have anything like that this week, or throughout the season, but Mark definitely does a good job of throwing the ball. I think you guys all saw that last year."

TE Todd Heap

On why the tight end position is being used more often for offensive production this season:"I don't know what it is specifically around the league, but it seems like it's just game, week-to-week, game-to-game, game-plan-wise what teams are trying to get accomplished matchup-wise. I think that's what we're trying to do this year, is see what our matchups are. We've had a lot of different guys get good matchups on the field. Like we've seen the last couple of weeks, Joe's [Flacco] been hitting a lot of guys and moving the ball around. That's good for everybody."

On his impressions of what the offensive line did after T Jared Gaither left the Patriots game due to injury:"We've all been saying all year long how versatile all of our guys are. We move our tackles over to the other side, we move our guards around. We've got a lot of guys that can play a lot of different positions. It was nothing new when [Marshal] Yanda came in and took over that right tackle spot. He did a great job, and he just stepped in like he'd been doing it forever."

On his new role as the NFLPA player rep and the responsibilities that go with that:"You want to be a little more informed, and I think the main thing is to keep the team informed. I think that's the biggest responsibility. Guys are going to come to you with questions, and you need to know the answers or be able to go get the answer real quickly. I think that's the biggest thing. Chris Carr and I are going to try to do a good job with that."

On if he envisioned Baltimore vs. Cincinnati for the AFC North lead four weeks into the season, with Pittsburgh not in that equation:"It's early in the season, but you can't ever… We expect everything. You can't go into the season and expect one team to be one way. It's always going to be different. Last year, everybody was expecting [Cincinnati] to be good. I think this year, they've got a lot of the same guys, and they've added some good players as well. They're very talented. We always expect them to play well, especially against us. You've seen how they've played this season. They've played every team tough. Marvin Lewis has them going this year, and that's what we're expecting them to come in and do this week."

On what he's seen from Cincinnati's defense and if the improvements are due to guys being healthy:"That's a big part of it. They've got guys healthy. Guys are stepping up and making plays. I mean, you watch [Antwan] Odom and how many sacks he's had. And then you watch their young linebackers, and they're flying around making plays as well. They're not playing as young as they are. They've got some high draft picks all the way around the board, guys that are capable of making big plays. We expect their best every time they come here, just like they expect ours. It's going to be one of those types of games that it's good to get those early in the season, and you just try to prepare yourself and carry that on throughout the season."

On how he reacts to Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco's trash talk:"Chad and I go way back, so I just laugh at him. He's one of the guys… I played against him in college. I've seen all of his antics over the years. Nothing's new to me, nothing surprises me. In fact, I just wait for what he's going to do next and laugh at it. He's going to do something crazy, it's just [that] you don't know what it is. You just laugh at it and roll with it and try to hold him to no catches and no touchdowns. That's the biggest thing. Do that in the game, and he can make everybody laugh all week long."

On what his relationship is like with Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco: "Like I told him, my phone is always open to him, to a lot of these guys. I'm just always trying to help him out as a man. This game fades, but who you are as a man, that's kind of what I try to always install in him – being careful with your tongue, being careful to share your thoughts with everybody – things like that. So, it's just a lot of personal stuff that we get into, but he's just a great guy and is always looking for some type of leadership."

On whether Ochocinco is good for the league with what he brings to the table: "Yeah, because I think it's just fun. It's the way you grew up in the schoolyard – just always have fun playing the game. Of course, our league has great rules, but sometimes strict rules when it comes to being free. That's what he is. He's just a free-spirited person who loves to do the things he does. No matter what he does, he's just that type of person."

On if he finds it disrespectful that Ochocinco all ready plans on scoring a touchdown: "Disrespect? I would hope he would not be coming here thinking anything else. Whatever. It doesn't matter. He's coming in here hoping to score. Our job is to make sure that doesn't happen, bottom line. Whatever Chad does, let him do that. We're trying to win a football game. That's what it boils down to. No matter what type of antics you pull out, the bottom line is if you don't score, you don't win, and we're trying to take control of the division."

On his thoughts about the death of former Raven Tony Fein: "You want to speak about it, but you can really only speak about the man. For the brief time that we were around him, he was a humble young man, always searching for some type of direction. It's really sad. My heart definitely goes out to his family and friends because it's such a tragic death for someone to be that young and go through the things he's been through. Outside of that, that's pretty much all we know about him. It's heartfelt that you can actually wake up and get some news like that of somebody that you just went to war with."

On if he is going to let last week's calls affect this week's game: "It's done. Last week was last week. We'll move on. Whatever frustrations that you have – when you dealt with it last week – it was [over]. Now you have to move on. The Bengals are a whole different animal. They're in our division. They're 3-1. You look at the game [they lost], they should be 4-0 if it wasn't for one catch. The bottom line is that we've moved on from everything and really put our mind on the Bengals."

On if you have to adjust how they go after quarterbacks: "We don't adjust anything. We just play football. That's it."

On if it says anything that the NFL didn't give any Ravens players a fine for comments following the New England game: "I think it's a respect factor for me on that. I don't think nobody was there to disrespect nobody. I think the league does a great job in controlling the outcome of games and really controlling what goes on between the lines. So you can never discredit that. They understood where we were coming from, and it wasn't to pinpoint nobody. It was just out of straight frustration from whatever we may have thought. I think there is a great level of respect from both sides."

On if it's a byproduct because of how aggressive the defense is that players are getting penalties: "It could be. It could be a lot of things. As long as you have that reputation, it's a pretty good one if you're going to be some type of a good defense."

On if it's special to playing against his former defensive coordinator and current Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis: "Yeah, the teacher and the pupil from Day One. It's always about what he's thinking over there and what he's telling the guys. So the bottom line is that you always have to prepare for that. You always have to prepare for the little things that he's going to tell them about you or tell them that they can do this or they can do that. You're always trying to counter it one way or another."

On where QB Carson Palmer fits in with the elite QBs in the NFL: "Barring injury, he's just one of the special talents. The guy can throw a football from anywhere on the field. Now, you look at the last couple of games, he's really running very well right now. He's really scrambling. Last week he scrambled to make a big third or fourth down in that game. He's back to being Carson. He's placing the ball to the open receiver and really getting the ball to his running backs. He's playing the game the way Marvin wants him to play it, managing it very well."

WR Derrick Mason

On if he's the real Ochocinco:"Who is that? My mother gave me a name – it's Derrick Mason – and I'm going to keep it. Football is not what I live for. I play it and I enjoy it. So, I'm not going to change my name."

On what he thinks are some of the ways QB Joe Flacco has improved this year that make him a better quarterback:"I think the main thing has been his leadership in the huddle. I think he's being more assertive in the huddle, and as a quarterback, you have to do that if you want to be one of the greats in this league. I think all the great quarterbacks have been leaders. And Joe is lining himself up to be one of the great quarterbacks. I think his leadership qualities have really shown this past year, especially these last four games that we've played."

On if he feels the image of the AFC North Division is changing from a run-dominated offense to a pass-dominated offense with quarterbacks like Flacco, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer:"You've got Derrick Anderson, too. He does well. I think the league is changing, not just this [division]. I think the league is changing. In order to score points against these exotic defenses now, you can't just line up in '20-belly' and '30-belly' up and down the field. You have to be able to drop back and throw the ball down the field. It just so happens in this [division] we have three of some of the best quarterbacks in the league. To me, I think Derrick Anderson is very good, as well. But, if you're talking amongst the tops, we have three of possibly the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. You've got to cater to them, but yet still, we are able to run the ball with the three guys we have in the backfield."

On what he sees in the Cincinnati defense with the young guys they have brought in through the draft and free agency:"They're healthy now. I think in previous years they've been banged up and a lot of guys haven't been able to get on the field. They've always had a lot of talent, guys that can play, but a lot of them were injured. This year they're healthy. They're very energetic. Coach [Marvin] Lewis has those guys playing at a high level on defense. They want to be known not just as an offensive team, but a defensive team as well. Through the first four games, they've done an exceptional job of shutting offenses down. They're doing some things because now they have players healthy that are able to go out there and play."

On his reaction to the death of former Raven Tony Fein: "It's unfortunate. I just heard about it this morning in team meetings. It's unfortunate that that happened. My prayers, and I know the team's prayers, go out to his family. We enjoyed him while he was here. It's just one of those unfortunate situations that make you think and realize and cherish the time that you have with your family and with your friends."

LB Terrell Suggs

On how important it is to get pressure on QB Carson Palmer:"That's a good question. I'm glad you asked. You know, I've been playing against Carson for about 10 years – seven years in the league and 10 [total, including] college. I have a great deal of respect for Carson. He's one of those rare quarterbacks that can make every throw. And if he's sitting back there and it's 'pass skele' to him, he's hands down the best in the business. So, this is another week where that question is actually very relevant. So, it is very important and we just need to make it a [tough] day at M&T [Bank Stadium]."

On whether it's easy to not let Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco get under your skin with all of his antics, such as challenging him to a boxing match: "I'm trying to 'Woosah' here. You know, Chad is who Chad is. And you all go back and tell Mr. 85 [to] have his people call my people, and we'll arrange [the match]. Yeah."

On Ochocinco already planning out his touchdown dance and saying it will be the fire scene from "Talladega Nights": "I love Will Ferrell. I love 'Talladega Nights,' so yeah. You tell Chad I'm looking forward to seeing it. Personally, I'm really looking forward to it."

On someone like Ochocinco, who has never even won a playoff game, talking so much trash: "You know what, Chad is Chad. Personally, I think Chad is good for the game. He makes it fun. You know, some guys really kind of make it personal and they make it about them. I think Chad, he's a fun guy. I really have a good, fun time watching Chad. I am a fan of Chad, except when I play him. Then it's personal. Like I said, I'm looking forward to us getting it on at MGM. We'll have Mayweather Promotions do half of it, we'll have De La Hoya do half of it, we'll have 'Team Sizzle' do another half of the promotion, and we'll get it on *(laughter). *But Chad, you know he's a great receiver, and like I said, I'm a fan of his except for when I play him. Now, I am his enemy, and I look forward to seeing him out there on that battlefield."

On whether, as a defense, they have to say – regardless of what happened last week – they're not backing off an inch: "We say that every week, regardless. We are the Ravens, and we play a certain style and we're going to always continue to play that same style, week-in and week-out. Some weeks, it's not going to work as good as it did the previous week, but we're just going to keep playing. And we're going to see where the road ends for us, or how far it takes us."

On this being one of the more relevant games between these two teams in recent history with first place on the line: "We haven't had this type of game between these two teams in a very long time. So, emotions are definitely going to be high, the crowd is going to be electric, we're going to be electric, and we know they're going to come out there and play."

On whether QB Carson Palmer gets overlooked because of guys like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady:"All the [time]. I think he does. I personally know what he can do, and I've been the victim of one of his fourth-quarter comebacks. And I'm willing to do everything in my power to make sure that doesn't happen again. But he's definitely one of the greats. He's always been in my top three. I think once he gets opportunities, he exploits defenses. So, I'm just going to make sure he doesn't try to have a good day against us."

On whether he really gets excited to play against the Bengals' offense: "I love playing against them. They used to have one of my good friends over there – he's not there anymore – Levi [Jones], but I used to like playing against [T.J.] Houshmandzadeh and all of them. It's a little history – you all know what the history is with the whole Marvin Lewis thing. We like playing against each other, we like getting after each other. But I'm still a little appalled by the whole Chad thing. (laughter) So, you go back and you tell 'Gangstalicious' that I'll meet him wherever he wants to get down at. We can do it."