Press Release - 2011 Ravens Preseason Schedule

A nationally-televised game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium highlights the Baltimore Ravens' 2011 preseason schedule.

The Ravens host the Redskins on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. in a game televised by ESPN. This will mark the seventh time and the third year in a row that these nearby rivals meet in the preseason. Baltimore leads this series 4-2, including victories the last two years: 23-3 at FedEx Field on 8/21/10 and 23-0 at M&T on 8/13/09.

Baltimore opens the preseason at Philadelphia on the weekend of Aug. 11-15. This is the 12th scheduled preseason game against the Eagles – the 2001 contest at Philly was cancelled due to poor field conditions – and the first in Philadelphia since 2004. The Ravens lead this series 7-4.

The Ravens' home opener, scheduled for Week 2 of the preseason (Aug. 18-22), is against the Kansas City Chiefs. This is the first-ever August battle against the 2010 AFC West champion Chiefs, who were knocked out of the playoffs by the visiting Ravens, 30-7, on Jan. 9.

Head coach John Harbaugh will take the Ravens to Atlanta to complete the preseason in a game likely to be played on Sept. 1. The Ravens stopped the Falcons, 20-3, in the 2009 preseason conclusion (9/3).

(Three of the four teams on the Ravens' 2011 preseason schedule – Philadelphia, Kansas City and Atlanta – made the playoffs in 2010.)