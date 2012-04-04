Press Release - 2012 Ravens Preseason Schedule

Apr 04, 2012 at 11:00 AM
8a39b0fe6d354bfda0dc00f6fa720c30.jpg


A nationally-televised game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium highlights the Baltimore Ravens' 2012 preseason schedule.

In the preseason home opener, the Ravens will host the Lions on Friday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. in a game broadcast by FOX-TV. This marks the third preseason meeting between the teams, with Baltimore owning a 2-0 series advantage.

The Ravens open preseason play at Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 9. Baltimore holds a 5-3 preseason series edge over the Falcons, including last year's 21-7 victory at the Georgia Dome. The Ravens have played six of the eight preseason contests in Atlanta.

Following their game against Detroit, the Ravens will host Jacksonville on Thursday, Aug. 23, in their first-ever preseason matchup against the Jaguars.

Baltimore closes out its preseason schedule at St. Louis on Thursday, Aug. 30. This will mark the Ravens' third all-time preseason game against the Rams – all of which have been scheduled in St. Louis.

Two of the Ravens' four preseason opponents – Atlanta and Detroit – earned playoff berths during the 2011 campaign. Baltimore is 38-25 all time in preseason play. Under head coach John Harbaugh (2008-11), the Ravens have compiled an 11-5 record in the preseason.

Ravens 2012 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 9

at Atlanta Falcons

Friday, Aug. 17

vs. Detroit Lions (FOX National, 8 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 23

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Thursday, Aug. 30

at St. Louis Rams

(Times for three of the Ravens' preseason games will be determined at a later date.)

