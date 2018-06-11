Press Release: 2018 Ravens Training Camp Practices

2018 RAVENS TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES

Camp to Feature 15 Open Practices in Owings Mills & One at M&T Bank Stadium – All Free for Fans

– No More Lottery System –

The Baltimore Ravens' 2018 training camp will feature 15 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to host nearly 2,000 fans per day.

Additionally, for the eighth-consecutive year, the Ravens will hold a free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium, which will feature the organization's annual Fireworks Night on July 21.

Beginning Monday, June 18 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the 15 Owings Mills practices.

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. (No longer is the team using a lottery system to grant fan admittance, however, there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.)

Following a year in which fans could not attend camp due to construction and parking renovations at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Ravens can now safely accommodate more people than ever before at their training facility. This year's capacity far outnumbers the 200 fans the team could host in 2012, when it began opening training camp practices in Owings Mills.

"Training camp is back, and we're excited to have Ravens fans return to practice," team president Dick Cass stated. "Each year, we've made a commitment to enhance training camp and provide a first-rate experience for fans in Owings Mills. We look forward to welcoming them back in bigger numbers this summer."

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice will be held on Thursday, July 19. Baltimore begins training camp one week earlier this year, due to playing a fifth preseason contest in the annual Hall of Fame game (Aug. 2 vs. Bears). Another highlight of this year's training camp will be when Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams for two open practices (Aug. 6-7), which fans can sign up to attend, at the Under Armour Performance Center.

The final date for fans attending training camp this year is Tuesday, Aug. 14.

TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Beginning Monday, June 18 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the 15 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that all vehicles must fit in a standard parking space.)

Fans will receive a confirmation email upon signing up for a specific practice day. Digital parking passes, scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be emailed to fans 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

Additionally, training camp practices will offer a post-practice autograph session for children.

STADIUM TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE

Event: Fireworks Night at M&T Bank Stadium – Free and Open to the Public

When: Saturday, July 21

Practice Start Time: 6 p.m.