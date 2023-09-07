Press Release: 2023 Ravens Coach of the Week & High School Football Showdown

2023 BALTIMORE RAVENS COACH OF THE WEEK

Throughout the 2023 season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Beginning Friday, Sept. 8, the Coach of the Week recipients will be announced through Ravens social media channels (@RavensCommunity) each Friday throughout the duration of the 10-week program.

Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will have an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year at a Ravens home game in December. Please follow @RavensCommunity social channels to learn which coaches are making an impact on and off the field in 2023.

2023 RAVENS RISE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN

For several weeks during the high school football season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize local high school football games as part of the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown program.

At each of the four contests in 2023, current Ravens players will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team and to help administer the opening coin toss. Ravens Cheerleaders, mascot Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will also be in attendance, and both teams will be awarded apparel to wear during the game and will participate in team introductions through a billowing smoke curtain and pyrotechnics. All participating teams will receive a $1,500 monetary donation from the Ravens to help enhance their respective programs.

Each Showdown will be broadcast/streamed live on the Baltimore Ravens YouTube channel and produced by Corrigan Sports Enterprises. Following the matchup, each Showdown will be highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery by The Baltimore Sun.

The final stop on the 2023 Showdown calendar will bring together two staple initiatives for the Ravens in the Youth & High School Football space. The Frederick County Public Schools Girls Flag Football Championship (Nov. 1) will be featured as the final High School Showdown in 2023. The championship game will be hosted at "The House" at Under Armour's Baltimore Peninsula Headquarters.

Below is a list of the four contests scheduled to be featured as the Ravens Rise High School Football Showdowns in 2023:

2023 Ravens RISE High School Football Showdowns

Friday, Sept. 22 – Long Reach @ River Hill

Friday, Sept. 29 – Joppatowne @ Edgewood

Friday, Oct. 20 – Westminster @ Liberty

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – FCPS Girls Flag Championship at UA's "The House" Stadium

In addition to the Showdown and Coach of the Week programs, the Ravens will highlight their work in the high school football community throughout 2023 with the continued story around the FCPS Girls Flag Football pilot league, featuring high school teams at Ravens home games as part of the High School Combine, presented by T. Rowe Price and culminating with the annual Day of Champions celebration recognizing state champion football teams during a Ravens home game in December at M&T Bank Stadium.

For the full 2023 Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown schedule and more information on the program, please visit