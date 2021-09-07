Press Release: 21st Annual Honor Rows Recipients

21st ANNUAL HONOR ROWS RECIPIENTS
The Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism announced Tuesday the recipients of the 21st Annual Honor Rows program, presented by M&T Bank. During each Ravens home game of the 2021 regular season, the program will honor 13 youth groups or organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities.
The winning groups will receive tickets to a game, Honor Rows t-shirts for all participants and in-game recognition on the RavensVision boards. In addition, WBAL-TV 11, the Ravens' official broadcast partner, will periodically feature Honor Rows recipients during on-air news segments.
Honorees have demonstrated a strong commitment to servicing the local community and were selected by a panel of Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism, Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff.
The 2021 Honor Rows recipients are listed below:
- Baltimore Area Council, Boy Scouts of America (Baltimore City, and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard Counties)
- Best Buddies in Maryland (state of Maryland)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y (Baltimore City, and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties)
- Corner Team Youth Champions Club (Baltimore City)
- Girl Scout Troop 1093 (Baltimore County)
- Green Street Academy (Baltimore City)
- HeartSmiles (Baltimore City)
- Indian Cultural Association Youth SEVA Corps (Howard County)
- Kid Changemakers (Anne Arundel County)
- Small Things Matter (Montgomery County)
- Volunteen Leo (Harford County)
- Weave (state of Maryland)
- Zion Baptist Church (Baltimore City)