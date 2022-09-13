Press Release: 22nd Annuals Honor Rows Recipients

Sep 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism announced Tuesday the recipients of the 22nd annual Honor Rows program, presented by M&T Bank. During each Ravens home game of the 2022 regular season, the program will honor representatives from 11 youth groups or organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities.

The winning groups will receive tickets to a game, Honor

Rows t-shirts, a pre-game on-field visit and in-game recognition on the

RavensVision boards. In addition, WBAL-TV 11, the Ravens' official broadcast

partner, will periodically feature Honor Rows recipients during on-air news

segments.

Honorees have demonstrated a strong commitment to servicing

the local community and were selected by a panel of Governor's Office on

Service and Volunteerism, Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff.

The 2022 Honor Rows recipients are listed below:

Adopt-a-Block (state of Maryland)

Baltimore Area Council, Boy Scouts of America (Baltimore City, and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard Counties)

Best Buddies in Maryland _(state of Maryland) _

Berlin Intermediate After-School Academy (Worcester County)

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore (Baltimore City and County)

Girl Scout Troops 3150 and 12046 _(Charles County) _

Level Up Inc. (Baltimore City and Cecil County)

Montgomery County Recreation, Youth Development (Montgomery County)

Old-Line 4-H Club (Harford County)

Volun-Teen (Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Cecil and Harford Counties)

Weave (state of Maryland)

