Press Release: All Time Low to Headline Ravens Countdown To Kickoff Watch Party

Throughout a catalog streamed nearly half-a-billion times and highlighted by two gold albums, three gold singles, and a platinum single, All Time Low has continually raised the bar for both pop and punk. Since 2003, the group has notched five straight Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top 200, spanning the gold-certified Nothing Personal [2009], Dirty Work [2011], Future Hearts [2015], and Last Young Renegade [2017]. The latter attracted tastemaker acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Paste, and more as the band canvassed the world, headlining arenas on three continents. 2019 saw All Time Low celebrate Nothing Personal with a string of sold-out anniversary shows and a documentary following the band as they revisited the album at RedBull Studios. The record's influence remains prevalent with Rock Sound citing its impact on Fall Out Boy, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more. After nearly two decades together, All Time Low have rekindled the spark they first ignited in a Baltimore basement on their 2020 full-length studio album, Wake Up, Sunshine. These four lifelong friends walked into a tiny room, plugged in, and turned up with the same spirit, but with more experience, and proficiency gained from performing to millions worldwide. As a result, they've delivered Wake Up, Sunshine, a captivating body of work featuring the hit single "Monsters" (feat. blackbear), which spent 18 weeks atop Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart marking the group's first #1 at radio. A brand-new version of "Monsters" was released at the end of 2020 featuring both blackbear and global super star Demi Lovato. In 2021, the band returned with new singles "Once In A Lifetime" and "PMA" (Feat. Pale Waves).