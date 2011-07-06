Press Release - Another Chance To Win A Million





The Maryland Lottery and Baltimore Ravens are eager to hit the playing field with the newest Ravens-themed* scratch-off ticket. *Ravens Cash Fantasy is scheduled to be released in August, pending the resolution of the National Football League's work stoppage. The ticket will offer more than $11.2 million in instant cash prizes, including six opportunities to win $250,000.

As in previous years, the ticket also will feature a second-chance contest which includes a $1 million cash prize as well as one-of-a-kind experiential prizes such as season tickets for life, season tickets in 2012, game-day premium seats, an away trip with the team, a Ravens-themed "man cave", a Ravens hospitality tent for 30 people, autographed helmets and numerous other prizes. Players may enter via mdlottery.com/ravens by entering the special "extra yards" code on the perforated portion of the Ravens Cash Fantasy scratch-off. Last year, more than 79,000 players registered online for the second-chance* *promotion.

"We are pleased and excited to renew our partnership with the Maryland Lottery and to offer for the third consecutive year a Ravens ticket that provides cash and prizes for our fans throughout the state," said Ravens President Dick Cass. "We continue to believe that we will have a full NFL season in 2011 and that the Ravens Cash Fantasy ticket will add to the excitement of the upcoming season."

Ravens Cash Fantasy, which is projected to generate net revenue of approximately $2 million, will be sold at every Baltimore Ravens home game and will be available at more than 4,000 Maryland Lottery retail locations.

"We look forward to partnering with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011," said Stephen Martino, director of the Maryland Lottery. "The Ravens Cash Fantasy instant ticket has been overwhelmingly popular with Lottery players and Ravens fans, and we look forward to continuing this tradition another year."