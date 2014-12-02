Press Release: Army-Navy Game Presented By USAA Schedule Of Events

Dec 02, 2014 at 03:09 AM

ARMY-NAVY GAME PRESENTED BY USAA SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

BALTIMORE – One of America's most popular football games returns to Baltimore with free activities for residents and visitors taking place Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13, culminating with the 115th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, which kicks off at 3 p.m. that Saturday from M&T Bank Stadium.  The Army-Navy Baltimore Celebration is presented by the State of Maryland, the City of Baltimore and the Baltimore Ravens.

For more information on the city's Army-Navy Celebration and specific times and locations for the all of these events, visit www.baltimoreravens.com/armynavy and download the Fan Guide.

Event Schedule

Army-Navy Ships, Vehicles and Displays – Visitors can journey inside the armed forces with vehicles, hands-on exhibits, ship visits, a climbing wall, interactive games and more at areas throughout the Inner Harbor, Friday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 6.p.m.

Patriot Games – A two-day competition between teams of Cadets and Midshipmen, points are earned through five events, including a tug-of-war and pull-up challenge. The games start on Friday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. at Ft. McHenry with a Leadership Reaction Course Competition. There are three more events on Friday at the Inner Harbor (10:30 a.m. Zodiac Carry Race going from Rash Field to the Inner Harbor, 11:30 a.m. Tug-of War Inner Harbor Pier 3 and 12:30 p.m. Pull-Up Challenge Inner Harbor Amphitheater), and the final event, Stadium Obstacle Relay, is at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. (game ticket required). The Patriot Games trophy will be presented to the winning team on the field during the Army-Navy game.

Army-Navy Pep Rally – Everyone can join in the excitement of the 115th Army-Navy Game by enjoying the excitement and competition of the Army-Navy Pep Rally hosted by WBAL's Keith Mills at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, Friday, Dec. 12 at noon. Guests can cheer on both teams as the spirit bands and cheerleading squads from Army and Navy come together to perform athletic and musical routines. Representatives from both service academies will be on hand to get into the spirit of the game. The Pep Rally is hosted by WBAL's Keith Mills, with remarks by Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Army-Navy Media Row – USAA will bring in sports talk radio show hosts from stations around the country to talk about the greatest rivalry in sports. Friday broadcasts will take place on the 4th floor of the Baltimore Convention Center and are open to the public until 6p.m. Additional broadcasts will take place on Thursday, Dec. 11 at Pratt Street Ale House and Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium (SiriusXM, WFAN & KNBR San Francisco on air beginning at 9a.m).

Thursday, Dec. 11, Pratt Street Ale House

TimeStationShowHostsCity
1500-1700 hrsESPN-1250The HardlineAri Temkin & Antonio DanielsSan Antonio, Texas
1700-2000 hrsESPN-1250The BlitzJason Minnix & Dat NgyuenSan Antonio, Texas

Friday, Dec. 12, Baltimore Convention Center (4th floor) OPEN TO PUBLIC UNTIL 6:00 p.m.

TimeStationShowHostsCity
0700-1000 hrsSiriusXMThe First TeamJack AruteNational
0900-1200 hrsMighty 1090Dan Sileo ShowDan SileoSan Diego, Calif.
1000-1200 hrsYahoo! SportsThe Mighty GwinnDylan GwinnNational
1000-1300 hrsWFANJoe & EvanJoe Beningo & Evan RobertsNew York
1100-1500 hrsSportsRadio 610MaD RadioSeth Payne & Mike MelsterHouston
1100-1600 hrs105.3 The FanThe G-Bag NationGavin Dawson, Mike Bacsik, Chris Arnold, Jeff CavanaughDallas
1300-1500 hrs950 KJR AMJerry Brewer ShowJerry Brewer & Matt MikolasSeattle
1400-1700 hrs104.3 The FanClough TalkSherman Clough, Kevin Sherrets & Drew Goodman *Denver
1500-1700 hrsESPN-1250The HardlineAri Temkin & Antonio DanielsSan Antonio, Texas
1600-1800 hrsSiriusXMCollege Sports TodayMark PackerNational
1600-1900 hrs104.5 The Zone3-Hour LunchBlaine Bishop, Brent Dougherty & Mickey RyanNashville
1600-1900 hrsESPN980The DriveChris Cooley & Steve CzabenWashington, DC
1600-1930 hrs100.3 KFANLive ChatJustin Gaard & Eric NordquistMinneapolis
1630-1700Comcast SportsFootball CentralTVGreater Baltimore area
1700-2000 hrsESPN-1250The BlitzJason Minnix & Dat NgyuenSan Antonio, Texas

ESPN's College GameDay – For the first time, ESPN's College GameDay will appear in Baltimore, broadcasting from the Inner Harbor the morning of the Dec. 13 game at M&T Bank Stadium. ESPN's signature college football show will air from 9-11 a.m., with host Chris Fowler and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard. Historically, College GameDay is live from that day's marquee college football matchup.

March Over – Watch thousands of Army Cadets and Navy Midshipmen march in a time-honored procession from Camden Yards down RavensWalk* to the M&T Bank Stadium field. Navy will step off from Camden Yards at noon, and Army with step off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13.

  • Walkway between Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium (splitting Lots B/C)
