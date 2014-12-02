Press Release: Army-Navy Game Presented By USAA Schedule Of Events

ARMY-NAVY GAME PRESENTED BY USAA SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

BALTIMORE – One of America's most popular football games returns to Baltimore with free activities for residents and visitors taking place Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13, culminating with the 115th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, which kicks off at 3 p.m. that Saturday from M&T Bank Stadium. The Army-Navy Baltimore Celebration is presented by the State of Maryland, the City of Baltimore and the Baltimore Ravens.

Event Schedule

Army-Navy Ships, Vehicles and Displays – Visitors can journey inside the armed forces with vehicles, hands-on exhibits, ship visits, a climbing wall, interactive games and more at areas throughout the Inner Harbor, Friday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 6.p.m.

Patriot Games – A two-day competition between teams of Cadets and Midshipmen, points are earned through five events, including a tug-of-war and pull-up challenge. The games start on Friday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. at Ft. McHenry with a Leadership Reaction Course Competition. There are three more events on Friday at the Inner Harbor (10:30 a.m. Zodiac Carry Race going from Rash Field to the Inner Harbor, 11:30 a.m. Tug-of War Inner Harbor Pier 3 and 12:30 p.m. Pull-Up Challenge Inner Harbor Amphitheater), and the final event, Stadium Obstacle Relay, is at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. (game ticket required). The Patriot Games trophy will be presented to the winning team on the field during the Army-Navy game.

Army-Navy Pep Rally – Everyone can join in the excitement of the 115th Army-Navy Game by enjoying the excitement and competition of the Army-Navy Pep Rally hosted by WBAL's Keith Mills at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, Friday, Dec. 12 at noon. Guests can cheer on both teams as the spirit bands and cheerleading squads from Army and Navy come together to perform athletic and musical routines. Representatives from both service academies will be on hand to get into the spirit of the game. The Pep Rally is hosted by WBAL's Keith Mills, with remarks by Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Army-Navy Media Row – USAA will bring in sports talk radio show hosts from stations around the country to talk about the greatest rivalry in sports. Friday broadcasts will take place on the 4th floor of the Baltimore Convention Center and are open to the public until 6p.m. Additional broadcasts will take place on Thursday, Dec. 11 at Pratt Street Ale House and Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium (SiriusXM, WFAN & KNBR San Francisco on air beginning at 9a.m).

ESPN's College GameDay – For the first time, ESPN's College GameDay will appear in Baltimore, broadcasting from the Inner Harbor the morning of the Dec. 13 game at M&T Bank Stadium. ESPN's signature college football show will air from 9-11 a.m., with host Chris Fowler and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard. Historically, College GameDay is live from that day's marquee college football matchup.

March Over – Watch thousands of Army Cadets and Navy Midshipmen march in a time-honored procession from Camden Yards down RavensWalk* to the M&T Bank Stadium field. Navy will step off from Camden Yards at noon, and Army with step off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13.