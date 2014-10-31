Press Release: Army-Navy Tickets Remain Available

Oct 31, 2014 at 04:03 AM
Patrick Gleason

Assistant Director Of Public Relations

ARMY-NAVY TICKETS REMAIN AVAILABLE

A limited allotment of tickets for the Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium (Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.) has been made available for public sale.

Seats in this allotment are located in the stadium's upper end zone, and tickets cost $75 each (not including service charges). Additionally, all-inclusive hospitality packages – including game tickets and access to an exclusive pre-game party tent – are also available.

Tickets can be purchased through the following channels:

  • www.Ticketmaster.com
  • Ticketmaster Phone Charge: 410-547-SEAT (7328) or 1-800-551-SEAT (7328)
  • Baltimore Ravens Ticket Office: 410-261-RAVE (7283)
  • M&T Bank Stadium Box Office

This marks the third Army-Navy game to be held at M&T Bank Stadium following previous contests in 2000 and 2007. In 114 all-time meetings, Navy holds a 58-49-7 advantage in the historic series, which will return to Baltimore again in 2016.

For additional information, please call the Ravens' ticket office 410-261-RAVE (7283).

