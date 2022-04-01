Press Release: BALTIMORE COUNTY BREAKS GROUND ON DESTINATION PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

April 1, 2022

For Immediate Release

Baltimore County Breaks Ground on Destination Playground in Owings Mills

Baltimore Ravens donated $500,000 for the destination playground

TOWSON, MD — Baltimore County officials today broke ground on a new Baltimore Ravens-themed playground in Owings Mills. The playground, which was made possible with a $500,000 contribution by the Baltimore Ravens as part of the NFL Play 60 Initiative, will be the area's first destination playground.

Located in Northwest Regional Park, the playground will include a wheelchair-accessible rubberized surface, timed challenge course with obstacles, artificial turf 40-yard dash, musical elements, custom climbing structures and a towering play system with slides reaching more than 17 feet tall. The approximately 0.8-acre play area will be constructed by PlayPower, Inc. and is expected to be completed in early fall..

"Access to high-quality and safe recreational facilities is important for members of all communities, and this new destination playground promises to bring years of joy to children all over the region," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. "I am incredibly grateful to the Ravens organization for its generosity in supporting this project and the children of Baltimore County."

Protecting open space and creating more recreational opportunities are priorities in Baltimore County, and County Executive Olszewski has dedicated a record $75 million in state and local funds for parks and recreation in his FY2022 budget; more than the last six years combined.

"I am extremely ecstatic to have the Ravens Destination Playground in Owings Mills," said Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones. "I look forward to the joy, well-being, and physical fitness the playground will bring to people of all ages, especially children. I am confident that this playground will be an exciting and enjoyable destination for everyone in Baltimore County and surrounding areas."

The Baltimore Ravens' generous donation comes as part of the NFL PLAY 60 initiative, which aims to "empower youth to be physically active and healthy" with at least 60 minutes of activity each day.

"It is critical that we continue to identify opportunities that positively impact the well-being of children in our communities," Ravens President Dick Cass stated. "We are honored to be involved with this meaningful project, knowing it will provide a safe and unique space for children and their families to enjoy."

In addition to the $500,000 donated by the Baltimore Ravens, the playground is supported by $350,000 in Program Open Space funding, $152,000 in Local Parks and Playground Infrastructure funding and $150,000 from the County.