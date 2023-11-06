Press Release: Baltimore Life Sciences Accelerator to Launch with Founding Grant from the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation

Nov 06, 2023 at 10:49 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

WHAT:

A press event hosted by Blackbird Laboratories to announce its launch with a founding grant and partnerships with prominent local universities.

WHO:   

  • Dr. Matt Tremblay – CEO, Blackbird Laboratories
  • Ryland Sumner – President, Point Field Partners
  • Mark Anthony Thomas – President and CEO, the Greater Baltimore Committee
  • Ron Daniels – President, Johns Hopkins University
  • Dr. Jay Perman – Chancellor, the University System of Maryland

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

  • 12:30 p.m. – Press event and speakers 
  • Approx. 1:00 p.m. – Media availability with speakers for one-on-ones

WHERE:

Greater Baltimore Committee Board Room

111 S. Calvert St.

Ste 1700 (17th floor)

Baltimore, MD 21202

Parking available in the building's garage (6'6" clearance) or in any of several garages or lots nearby.

WHY:

Next-generation life sciences accelerator, Blackbird Laboratories, will announce its launch with a monumental founding grant from The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and research collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the Lieber Institute for Brain Development. Blackbird Labs' mission is to help universities and investigators commercialize their academic research to build innovative companies, bring world-changing technologies to life, and create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Baltimore.

*CONTACTS: *

Press are asked to please reply to **Eric@MaroonPR.com** with confirmation of attendance so that you can be placed on the building security list.

John Maroon | Maroon PR | 443-690-8943 | John@MaroonPR.com         

Eric Hammond | Maroon PR | 443-614-9456 | Eric@MaroonPR.com

