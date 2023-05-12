Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2023 Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play four primetime games – including a Week 16 road contest at San Francisco on Christmas Night – during the NFL's 2023 regular season. The Ravens will also be on the road for four of their first six games, finishing that stretch with an international matchup vs. Tennessee at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- Baltimore is scheduled to play four primetime games (Thursday vs. Cincinnati, Sunday at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at Jacksonville & Monday at San Francisco), with three taking place on the road, including the Christmas Night contest at the 49ers. All four primetime foes Baltimore is scheduled to face earned a playoff berth in 2022.
- Baltimore will play four of its first six games away from M&T Bank Stadium, including three against divisional opponents (Week 2 at Cincinnati, Week 4 at Cleveland & Week 5 at Pittsburgh), culminating with an international game in London against the Tennessee Titans (Week 6). This marks the Ravens' second international game in franchise history, following a 2017 contest in which Baltimore faced Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.
- Baltimore will play seven games (six different opponents) against teams that reached the postseason in 2022 (Cincinnati – twice, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami, San Francisco & Seattle). Five of the Ravens' final seven games will feature opponents that earned a 2022 postseason berth.
- Baltimore is slated for a Monday Night Football Christmas showdown at San Francisco in Week 16. This marks the third time in franchise history the Ravens will play on Christmas Day (2016 at Pittsburgh & 2005 vs. Minnesota).
- The Ravens are scheduled to play their first primetime game in Week 11 and have four of their final seven games slated for a primetime audience (Week 11 vs. Cincinnati, Week 12 at Los Angeles Chargers, Week 15 at Jacksonville & Week 16 at San Francisco).
- Baltimore's Week 13 bye ties (2001) for the second-latest break in franchise history, trailing only its Week 14 bye in 2000. Including 2023, 11 of Baltimore's last 12 Bye Weeks have fallen in Week 8 or later, with the only exception being a Week 7 bye in 2020. The Ravens' 19-8 (.704) record in games after the Bye Week since their 1996 inception is tied (with Philadelphia) for the NFL's best mark during that span.
- Baltimore plays just three home games in the first two months of the season, but then hosts three consecutive games (vs. Seattle, vs. Cleveland & vs. Cincinnati) at M&T Bank Stadium in Weeks 9-11 to begin the month of November.
- The Ravens open the season with six consecutive games against opponents from the AFC North or AFC South. They face their first NFC opponent in Week 7, beginning a run of three consecutive non-conference matchups through Week 9 (vs. Detroit, at Arizona & vs. Seattle).
- The Ravens won't host an AFC North opponent at M&T Bank Stadium until their Week 10 contest vs. Cleveland, tying (1996 & 2007) for the latest point of a season in which Baltimore first hosts a divisional foe.
- Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 35-17 in primetime games, producing the NFL's second-best winning percentage (.673) since his 2008 Baltimore arrival (Seattle – .684). Baltimore's 16-14 (.533) record in primetime road contests under Coach Harbaugh ranks seventh during that span.
- In Week 12 (at Los Angeles Chargers), Baltimore will make its first appearance at SoFi Stadium since the venue opened in 2020. SoFi Stadium is the only current NFL stadium in which the Ravens have not yet played.
- The Ravens will travel 25,442 miles in 2023. Only five teams (Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, Los Angeles Rams & Los Angeles Chargers) will cover more mileage, with the Ravens traveling the second-most miles among non-West Coast teams (Miami – 27,110).
- Including 2023, an NFL-high 80% (16 of 20) of Monday Night Football games for which the Ravens have been scheduled during John Harbaugh's 16-year tenure have been on the road. Baltimore is 9-6 in such games, including victories in three of its last four.
- Under John Harbaugh (since 2008), the Ravens are 11-4 (.733) on Kickoff Weekend, winning six of their last seven openers and tying New England for the NFL's second-best mark (Philadelphia – 12-3) during that span. Baltimore is 7-1 under Coach Harbaugh when opening the season at home.
- Under John Harbaugh, Baltimore (10) is one of five teams (New England – 12, Green Bay – 11, Kansas City – 10 & Seattle – 10) to earn at least 10 playoff berths over the past 15 seasons (since 2008). Additionally, the Ravens (four) are one of five teams (Kansas City – five, Buffalo – four, Philadelphia – four & Seattle – four) to make the playoffs at least four times over the past five seasons (since 2018).
2023 BALTIMORE RAVENS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/Network
|Week 1
|Sept. 10
|vs. Houston Texans
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Week 2
|Sept. 17
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Week 3
|Sept. 24
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Week 4
|Oct. 1
|@ Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Week 5
|Oct. 8
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Week 6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Tennessee Titans (London)
|9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
|Week 7
|Oct. 22
|vs. Detroit Lions
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|Week 8
|Oct. 29
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m. (CBS)
|Week 9
|Nov. 5
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Week 10
|Nov. 12
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|Week 11
|Nov. 16 (Thu.)
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
|Week 12
|Nov. 26
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Week 13
|BYE
|Week 14
|Dec. 10
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|1 p.m. (FOX)
|Week 15
|Dec. 17
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Week 16
|Dec. 25
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 p.m. (ABC)
|Week 17
|Dec. 31
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Week 18
|TBD
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|TBD
2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/Network
|Preseason 1
|TBD
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD
|Preseason 2
|Aug. 21
|@ Washington Commanders
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Preseason 3
|TBD
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TBD
NFL's Flexible Scheduling
This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17. During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC) and Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night or Monday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visithttps://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.
