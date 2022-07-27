Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 22nd Annual Honor Rows Program

Jul 27, 2022 at 10:09 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV) announced the kickoff of the 22nd Annual Honor Rows program, presented by M&T Bank. During each Ravens home game of the 2022 regular season, the program recognizes youth groups and organizations who provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities.

Honorees will be selected by a panel of youth service leaders with the assistance of the GOSV, the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff. Organizations must complete an application and provide a 100-word essay describing why the group is deserving of the honor. To qualify for consideration, groups must demonstrate a strong commitment to servicing the needs of the local community.

Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 14,000 young people from a range of organizations. Winning groups receive up to 100 tickets to a home game, Honor Rows t-shirts for all participants and in-game recognition on the RavensVision boards. Additionally, the Ravens' broadcast partner, WBAL-TV, will feature each group during a televised segment prior to home games.

"What we love about Honor Rows is that it allows us to provide a fun gameday experience for youth organizations working to make a better Baltimore," Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank's regional president for Greater Baltimore stated. "We're proud to again be able to reach so many young people who are truly deserving of recognition and reward."

Applications for the 22nd Annual Honor Rows program can be completed online at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/HonorRows. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 26, 2022.

