Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 23rd Annual Honor Rows Program

Aug 01, 2023
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV) announced the kickoff of the 23rd Annual Honor Rows program, presented by M&T Bank. During each Ravens home game of the 2023 regular season, the program recognizes youth groups and organizations who provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities.

Honorees will be selected by a panel of youth service leaders with the assistance of the GOSV, the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff. Organizations must complete an application and provide a 100-word essay describing why the group is deserving of the honor. To qualify for consideration, groups must demonstrate a strong commitment to servicing the needs of the local community.

Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored nearly 15,000 young people from a range of organizations. Winning groups receive up to 100 tickets to a home game, Honor Rows t-shirts for all participants and in-game recognition on the RavensVision boards. Additionally, the Ravens' broadcast partner, WBAL-TV, will feature each group during a televised segment prior to home games.

"For the past two decades, the Honor Rows program has given us an opportunity to provide a fun gameday experience for youth organizations working to make Baltimore better," said Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank's regional president for Greater Baltimore. "As part of the renewal of our longstanding partnership with the Ravens, M&T is proud to again be able to reach so many young people deserving of recognition and reward for the outstanding service they're providing their communities."

Applications for the 23rdAnnual Honor Rows program can be completed online at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/HonorRows. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 21, 2023.

