Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Team Up With the Maryland Food Bank to Distribute Food to Neighbors in Need 

Jul 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM
On Monday (7/18), the Maryland Food Bank (MFB), the Baltimore Ravens and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) will come together to host a Pantry on the Go event in Lot N at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The event will highlight the years-long partnership between the organizations, which began in 2019 when the three entities came together to develop the Fresh Food Mobile. The vehicle currently distributes meals through the food bank's Summer Club and Supper Club programs, while the organizations continue to work together in various ways to expand charitable food access across Maryland communities.

With help from Zeta Sigma, one of MFB's dedicated network partners, and volunteers from CareFirst and the Ravens, approximately 12,000 pounds of groceries and fresh produce provided by the food bank will be distributed to neighbors in need. Additionally, while distributing food to the community, MFB's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Outreach and CareFirst's Community Health Plan of Maryland teams will be onsite to help register individuals for the federal program and connect neighbors with available healthcare resources.

WHAT: Baltimore Ravens-CareFirst-MFB Pantry on the Go Food Distribution Event

WHEN: Monday, July 18, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE:M&T Bank Stadium – Lot N

1101 Russell Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

CONTACT: Joanna Warner, JWarner@mdfoodbank.org

O: 443-297-5167

