Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Announce Financial Fitness Academy

With an increase in financial vulnerabilities affecting local youth, the Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank and EVERFI from Blackbaud (EVERFI) have collaboratively developed the "Financial Fitness Academy" to provide financial education to Maryland students in grades 4-6. The opportunity to understand effective money management acts as a catalyst in narrowing the bridge between students of various socioeconomic classes throughout the state of Maryland. This program will continue the ongoing efforts of these organizations to empower youth as they get closer to embarking upon life-changing financial decisions.

"Educating students on the basics of banking and the importance of money management is crucial to financial independence," said Augie Chiasera, Regional President of M&T Bank. "As a bank for communities, M&T strives to equip all students with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve lifelong financial success."

The Financial Fitness Academy is an online, interactive financial education resource specifically designed for students in grades 4-6 to promote financial literacy and teach financial education skills. The course introduces critical financial concepts and skills to students in fun, engaging and age-appropriate ways to empower them to make smart financial decisions.

"The Ravens take pride in supporting youth throughout the state of Maryland in various ways, including through the recently established Financial Fitness Academy, which will provide the critical skills required to build a foundation in financial wellness," said Heather Darney, Ravens' vice president of community relations. "We're excited to leverage the strengths of our strategic partners at M&T Bank and EVERFI to make financial literacy fun to learn."

The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank's recently renewed strategic partnership aids in the expansion of their resources to promote positive financial growth throughout the state of Maryland.

EVERFI will join the Ravens and M&T Bank tomorrow (12/14) to host an interactive personal finance session with fourth and fifth grade students at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School. Students will be able to participate in various breakout games stemming from EVERFI's "Vault: Understanding Money" course to further introduce personal finance tips and tricks.

Thursday, Dec. 14

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School

220 N. Bentalou Street

Baltimore, MD 21223

About the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of six NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL's fourth-most total victories (158), won the league's third-most playoff games (11, tied), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in 10 of the past 15 seasons, producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2011, 2012, 2018 & 2019).

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

About EVERFI from Blackbaud