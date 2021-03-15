Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Host Touchdown For Teachers Program

The Baltimore Ravens will host their eighth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program, presented by M&T Bank, to recognize local teachers for outstanding service to their schools and communities.

Beginning Monday, March 15, educators must be nominated through the application form, which can be completed online at www.baltimoreravens.com/teachers and submitted no later than Friday, April 23. Three finalists and an eventual grand prize winner will be selected from a panel of community members and school officials, with the assistance of Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff.

The finalists will be chosen based on involvement in their school and/or community, their degree of positive impact, and demonstrated commitment to education. Those selected will be honored during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

The grand prize winner, selected from the group of finalists, will receive the following:

$4,000 in grant funds, payable to his/her school or district.

A classroom visit by a Ravens' coach or player, accompanied by mascot Poe.

The two remaining finalists will each receive $1,000 in grant funds, payable to their school or district. Every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank.

"This year more than ever, teachers deserve to be recognized for their unwavering dedication to students and their contributions to our communities," Augie Chiasera, President of M&T Bank's Greater Baltimore and Chesapeake regions said. "We are proud to again partner with the Ravens to honor the Baltimore area's outstanding teachers who continue to play pivotal roles in the development of our students."

